The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of October gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strong last quarter moon phase and a fall season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; a strong lunar effect and a weather change will give anglers exceptionally good fishing today through Wednesday.
The last quarter moon occurs Monday and the solar high point (moon moves directly into the solar energy path) occurs today and will create a very strong last quarter lunar effect today through Tuesday. Anglers can expect very good fishing to occur during the sunset-underfoot moon period and the sunrise-overhead moon period. A minor period will occur as the moonset harmonizes with solar noon at 1:10 p.m.
The weather forecast will give anglers a true fall season pattern. A low pressure system begins to enter the state today, causing barometers to drop 0.20 in hg or more over the next 24 hours. With the strong moon and the pressure drop, fish will be feeding at above average rates as they adjust downward to deeper vegetation than they were feeding at over the past three days. So wherever you’ve been finding fish, be prepared to move slightly deeper today through Tuesday because fish will need to adjust downward.
Today and Monday sunshine will prevail as the pressure drops. Fish will be holding tight to cover as they move downward. Flipping and pitching the deeper vegetation areas along shorelines should be productive. But by Monday midday expect fish to be in open water grass fields or perhaps shorelines with 8 feet of depth or more. Cloud-cover and some rainfall will occur Tuesday but by Wednesday morning high pressure and sunshine will prevail causing fish to again move closer to protective cover.
Tuesday evening wind will shift and come out of the north by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop 10 degrees or more and pressure will climb rapidly Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Fish will need to move upward to adjust, and should feed at above average rates. Shoreline feeding areas will be active. I will be starting on the deeper shoreline vegetation areas and working my way toward the shoreline, gradually moving more shallow by Wednesday’s midday solar noon period.
The wind forecast will be typical for the fall season. Today an east wind will top-out at 8 mph, Monday a very mild south wind might produce 5 mph as a low pressure system enters the state from the south. Tuesday a 7 mph west wind will occur as a high pressure begins to enter the state from the west. By Tuesday night winds begin to come out of the north producing 10 to 12 mph on Wednesday. A north wind will produce ideal wind speeds of 7 to 9 mph Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures will be ideal during the second half of the week, which means fish will be feeding at greater rates.
The fall weather always means “Great Fishing” due to greater fish adjustment activity.
Best Fishing Days: Today the moon arrives directly into the solar energy path (lunar high point) and the last quarter moon occurs tomorrow. The result will be a strong lunar effect occurring during the underfoot and overhead daily lunar periods which occur during the sunset and sunrise periods respectively.
It should be noted that atmospheric pressure will drop today by at least 0.10 in hg starting in the late morning hours and finishing the decline as the sun sets. So fish will be feeding actively as they adjust downward from 10 a.m.– 8 p.m. and peak feeding during the underfoot and moonset-solar noon periods.
Monday atmospheric pressure will again drop at least 0.10 in hg starting at 9 a.m. and finishing the decline during the midafternoon hours. So fish will be feeding again as they adjust downward, but during the overhead and solar noon-moonset periods.
As is always the case, when atmospheric pressure drops significantly, it generally rises significantly within 24 hours of bottoming-out. Such will be the case Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Pressure will rise 0.22 in hg starting during Tuesday’s sunset period and peaking twelve hours later during Wednesday’s solar noon period. Fish will adjust upward in a mass migration into the shallow feeding areas of the lake. Wednesday from the safelight through the solar noon period will be very good. Peak fishing will occur as the moon is overhead at 8:55 a.m.
Florida Fishing Facts: As the effects of the summer heat subside as we advance through the fall season, the early morning feeding bite returns to normal activity. And the primary reason for the improvement in feeding action is normal dissolved oxygen rates occur as water temperatures drop into the upper 70-degree range — the cooler the water the higher the dissolved oxygen rate. During the summer heat lakes experience a dangerously low oxygen rate during the hours of 3-8 a.m. With temperatures dropping into the ideal water temperature range this week, early morning anglers will again experience a noticeable increase in strikes as the sun rises in the eastern sky.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 6:53 p.m. and the sunset at 6:55 p.m. producing a feed rating of 7 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 50 minutes and remains at the same rating for Monday. Tuesday through the end of the week the rating drops to a 3 rating and it becomes a minor period.
The second major fishing period occurs today when the moon is overhead at 6:28 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:27 a.m. producing a feed rating of 6 to 7 from 5:30–9 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 50 minutes and remains at the same rating for Monday. Tuesday through the end of the week the rating will average in the 4 to 5 range as it occurs late each day by an average of 47 minutes.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 1:44 p.m. and solar noon at 1:10 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from noon–3 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by 45 minutes and remains at the same rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: October 22-27, new moon; Nov. 5-10, weak full moon; Nov. 21-24, very weak new moon; Dec. 5-9, weak full moon; Dec. 22-24, very weak new moon; Jan. 4-8, medium-strength full moon; Jan. 19-23 weak super new moon; Feb. 2-7, medium-strength full moon; Feb. 18-22, medium strength super new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.28 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three gates are open one foot and flowing 1,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) and one gate is open one foot flowing 190 cfs for a combined four-gate flow of 1190 cfs. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels will be raised during October to 39.50 feet and 39 feet respectively. The six-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
