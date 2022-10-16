The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of October gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strong last quarter moon phase and a fall season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; a strong lunar effect and a weather change will give anglers exceptionally good fishing today through Wednesday.

The last quarter moon occurs Monday and the solar high point (moon moves directly into the solar energy path) occurs today and will create a very strong last quarter lunar effect today through Tuesday. Anglers can expect very good fishing to occur during the sunset-underfoot moon period and the sunrise-overhead moon period. A minor period will occur as the moonset harmonizes with solar noon at 1:10 p.m.

