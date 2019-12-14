Monday in the impeachment hearing a Republican Congressman or staffer was asking a Democratic staffer who headed Congressman Schiff’s Intelligence Committee staff about what difference there could be between Biden threatening Ukraine aid if a corrupt prosecutor was not fired in 2016, and Trump asking for review of Ukraine possible meddling in 2016 election. The Democratic response seemed to have two components: A - the Russians have been shown to have meddled, and so the Ukraine could not have. But one does not preclude the other as well. B - Biden was speaking for settled U.S. policy, and Trump did not have career staff support in his concern. So Trump must have evil motives.
But, Biden was vice president, following agreed policy. Meanwhile, Trump is currently president, he is authorized to set policy, career people have input, but Trump legitimately can choose something else.
The claim that the Democrats know why Trump did something is foolish. His thoughts are unknowable, and cannot be a crime or impeachable. So one point is a fallacy, the second is just anger that Trump was elected. This whole mess is so bad for our nation, I am saddened. I am also praying.
Barney Hart
Sebring