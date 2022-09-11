While it’s still blistering hot, fall is sure to arrive soon and bring a bit of relief. As you reengage with the outdoors, you just might run into one of our region’s most impressive spiders. With expansive webs spanning over three feet in diameter, she easily builds her glistening golden net across nature or game trails. With such thick, strong webbing, many nature buffs know the experience of walking into one and having to back out of the stiff, sticky material. Sometimes you’ll even see these stunning, golden-hued webs spanning roadways or the space between powerlines.
The golden silk spider is known as such for the stunning coloration of the type of silk she produces. Truly yellowish in color, when hit by the sun it reflects a golden hue. A bit of a messy housekeeper, she doesn’t rebuild that huge circular web daily, but repairs sections as needed. A closer look within one of these webs often reveals smaller parasitic spiders occupying outer sections. Their tiny bodies appear like drops of mercury as they move about, exploiting her hospitality.
The big yellowish abdomen is often more brownish orange with yellow spots, than the bright bold yellow of a banana. Even so, she is commonly called a banana spider due to this portion of her body. Most overlook her greyish, silvery frontal portion known as the carapace. Her long legs are banded with brown and orange, marked with black bristles known as gaiters on the midpoints of her legs. Tiny claws are used to hold onto and step within her web. Take a peek if you dare and you’ll easily see large, curled pedi-palps near the spider’s “facial” area. These are like a small set of hands near her mouthparts used for feeding.
As insects fly into her sticky web and tangle themselves, she will carefully tango over and inject venom into their bodies with her hollow fangs. Rapidly spinning the hapless bug into a little burrito-like package, once the prey’s inner tissues have liquified, she returns. She will cut the prey out of the web, pierce the package with those same hollow fangs and dine. The husk is then tossed aside.
As summer ends, she prepares several large eggs sacs enclosed in curls of her yellowish silk. Within are hundreds of eggs which will mature into baby spiders that emerge all at once and rapidly disperse.