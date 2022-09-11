While it’s still blistering hot, fall is sure to arrive soon and bring a bit of relief. As you reengage with the outdoors, you just might run into one of our region’s most impressive spiders. With expansive webs spanning over three feet in diameter, she easily builds her glistening golden net across nature or game trails. With such thick, strong webbing, many nature buffs know the experience of walking into one and having to back out of the stiff, sticky material. Sometimes you’ll even see these stunning, golden-hued webs spanning roadways or the space between powerlines.

The golden silk spider is known as such for the stunning coloration of the type of silk she produces. Truly yellowish in color, when hit by the sun it reflects a golden hue. A bit of a messy housekeeper, she doesn’t rebuild that huge circular web daily, but repairs sections as needed. A closer look within one of these webs often reveals smaller parasitic spiders occupying outer sections. Their tiny bodies appear like drops of mercury as they move about, exploiting her hospitality.

Although their impressive size strikes terror in those averse to arachnids, even a run-in with one of these spiders is nothing to fear. Only biting to protect itself if handled, this spider’s venom produces only brief redness and short-term localized pain.