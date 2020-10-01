SEBRING — The morning after a racially-charged post appeared on County Commissioner Arlene Tuck’s social media page, a man with friends and family in the area promised to boycott the county.
“While I have friends and loved ones who reside in Highlands County, I won’t be coming to spend money in your county any time soon,” wrote Guy S. Johnson, a pastor, on the social media page for VisitSebring.
“I don’t feel I’m welcome there, simply based on what one of your elected officials (Arlene Tuck) posts on her social media accounts,” Johnson continued. “Know that the world is watching and that many people make their displeasure known with their dollars.”
The Highlands News-Sun obtained a screenshot of the post on Sept. 24, the morning after Tuck’s page displayed a racially-charged post.
Tuck told the Highlands News-Sun she had no knowledge of the post, suspects her Facebook account was hacked and took it down after learning about it from others.
The post in question, white letters on a purple background, stated, “If Blacks now have their own National Anthem then they need their own welfare system paid for by Rich Black Athletes.”
Although it was deleted from her page, screenshots of the post were received by the Highlands News-Sun Wednesday night.
A post to Tuck’s page at 10:53 a.m. Sept. 24 said, “I have been hacked. I will be off facebook (sic) until it can get straightened out. Please believe me when I say I did not post any offensive statement.”
That post received a barrage of comments from community members coupled with screenshots of apparent other posts from her page expressing similar views to the original offensive post.
By coincidence, Johnson’s post to VisitSebring also is no longer on that page.
Casey Hartt, lead marketer for VisitSebring, the brand for the Highlands County Tourist Development Council, said she and her staff looked for Johnson’s post on the afternoon of Sept. 24 and could not find it.
Highlands News-Sun reached out to Johnson to see if he had taken down the post himself, but got no immediate answer.
Hartt said VisitSebring has had no more comments or posts from people promising to boycott the county.
If someone is upset, she said, she would prefer they find another way to voice their displeasure without affecting local business.
“Our position is, ‘Please don’t’ punish the entire community for the actions of one person,’” Hartt said. “I don’t think that’s fair, to hold one person’s actions against the entire community.”
Likewise, both of the Chamber of Commerce offices for Sebring and Lake Placid said they, as private and non-public entities, had not received additional words of displeasure about the posts from potential or past visitors through any communication channels.
The Highlands News-Sun also contacted the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce, but did not receive a reply.
“Nobody’s reached out to us,” said Liz Barber, president and CEO of the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce. “Most people realize the chamber is a private entity and not public or affiliated with local government.”
Likewise, officials at the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce said that while they had seen a slower September than normal, no one had told them that social media posts had anything to do with it.
Lake Placid Chamber officials said the COVID-19 pandemic has had the greatest impact, including cancellation of the annual Caladium Festival, the biggest public event for the town each year.
To a certain degree, officials said, visitation has increased in the area of mural tours, an outside activity.
Lake Placid Chamber officials said incoming guests have shared that they have felt “stir crazy” during the pandemic and decided they could visit the murals in masks and keep social distance without affecting the experience.
Likewise, Hartt said no one involved with last weekend’s GeoTour geocaching event or the pending cycling events this month have expressed any concerns about the posts.