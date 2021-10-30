SEBRING — CREVENTIC’s 24H SERIES powered by Hankook may be a new series to Sebring, but a number of the teams and drivers are well-familiar to Sebring race fans.
Among the racers entered are Andy Lally, who will join-up alongside old IMSA veterans Tracy Krohn and Niclas Jonsson, and be joined by Patrick Huisman in the No. 907 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup for RPM Racing.
Bill Auberlen will join his usual Turner Motorsports teammate Robby Foley, along with three other drivers in the BMW M Motorsport BMW M4 GT3.
Ryan Dalziel will be one of four drivers in the Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3, while the Heart of Racing Team will be on hand with Gray Newell, Ian James, Roman De Angelis and Alex Riberas co-driving the Astron Martin Vantage AMR GT4.
Wright Motorsports will be fielding a team with drivers yet to be named and NOLASPORT has Matt Travis, Jason Hart and Scott Noble listed as drivers for the team’s Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.
Kyle Marcelli, Jim Norman and Josh Norman and Pierre Kaffer are also names Sebring fans have likely heard of.
Tampa’s Fast MD Racing is gearing up for a 2022 IMSA run by competing at Petit Le Mans and then the Sebring 24H the following weekend. The team recently tested its Duqueine {span}D08 LMP3 at Road Atlanta for a couple of days.{/span}
{span}“It has been a huge undertaking and many months of work, but we are finally prepared to return to the IMSA paddock and compete in the IMSA WeatherTech program,” said Fast MD Racing Team Principal and Technical Director Remi Lanteigne. “We have left no stone unturned and spared no expense to bring this program to life. While Road Atlanta is an ambitious approach for us with 2022 the ultimate goal, it marks our commitment to have the best program in the LMP3 paddock.”{/span}
{span}Gates will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 and remain open until the conclusion of the event. The race begins Friday at 1 p.m. and ends Saturday at 1 p.m.{/span}
{span}Advance tickets are available for $40 for a three-day pass, while a three-day parking pass is $20 and a weekend RV pass is available for $50.{/span}
{span}Gate prices increase $10 for admission or RV parking, while a regular three-day parking pass will be $25.{/span}
{span}Tickets and more information are available at sebringraceway.com{/span}
