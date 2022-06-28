SEBRING — Raven Jefferson moved to Highlands County from Miami for a better life after someone shot and killed her father, Leroy Sherill in 2018. Her 6-year-old nephew, King Carter, also died by gunfire in Miami.
“I’m a victim of gun violence myself, I had a man put a gun in my face,” Jefferson said Saturday as a small crowd gathered for the End Gun Violence March. “When I relocated to Highlands County to start over with my kids, I was thinking it’s a nice county, it’s small. But I’m seeing the same things I thought I left behind in Miami.”
The quiet-spoken woman organized the march, which included the very young, teens, young adults, as well as parents, aunts, grandmothers and church leaders who gathered at the Boys and Girls Club on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Gun violence has become far too common in Highlands County, she said.
From Lake Placid to Sebring to Avon Park, homicide detectives search the ground for empty shell casings while pastors and ministers soothe the sorrow of families who’ve lost another child.
“It affects everyone,” said Pastor Robert Shannon of Wings of Faith Christian Worship Center on Schumacher Road. “As pastors and ministers, our hearts go out to those individuals who lost a loved one. It is our responsibility to reach out and comfort them and pray God to give them strength.”
Shannon, a retired warden at Belle Glade Correctional Institution who was born and raised in Highlands County, also ministered those who’ve committed violent crimes.
“The one who did the killing, they have a family too,” Shannon said. “It affects everyone.”
As the marchers continued down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to a park where a picnic awaited them, the youngest served as the vanguard, holding their homemade signs before them. All represented someone they knew who had been hurt or killed by gunfire.
Trice LaBoo and her two young daughters were in the column.
“I’m here with the NAACP, and here to support the youth and to prevent violence,” LaBoo said. “I’ve had a cousin and friends hurt by gunfire.”
One young marcher was thinking of Ricky Harris III, 14, who was shot and killed in September. He was found dead in front of the Assembly Church on Beverly Avenue. Prosecutors have charged a 17- and 18-year-old with his murder.
“I had a friend in elementary school who got shot and passed,” Malia said. “His name was Ricky.”
Deborah Walker, who heard about the march at her church, Faith & Family Life Worship Center in Sebring, said of national gun violence: “It’s really crazy, I don’t know if the pandemic did it or whatever, but things have just gone crazy.”
Former Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy Dwayne Council spoke to the marchers after the walk. He wore a shirt bearing the image of his son, Dwayne Jr., who was shot and killed almost nine years ago. His son left him an 8-year-old granddaughter.
“His shooting was one of the things that led me to join the Sheriff’s Office,” he told the Highlands News-Sun. “I’ve committed a lot of my life to juvenile programs for at-risk kids and to protecting and helping people. That hasn’t changed.”
He told the crowd that gun violence also destroys the families of the shooters, who lose a child to life in prison. It’s possible to end the cycle of violence by abandoning the idea of getting even, Council said.
“Let it go, find a way to forgive, be different,” he said.
Sebring Homicide Detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart, other Sebring police officers, and county sheriff’s deputies joined in the march. Reinhart said law enforcement has a role in public demonstrations against violence.
“If we come out to events like this, we can hopefully help prevent them and not have to work homicides,” he said.
Telling a family that they’ve lost a loved one “is not a fun part of my job,” he said. “That’s one of the low parts of the job that we do. We’d rather attend an event like this.”