SEBRING – Emmanuel United Church of Christ, led by Rev. George Miller, will host a family-friendly, interfaith peace walk at 11 a.m. today. Participants should meet in the parking lot of the church at 3115 Hope St.
The church officials organized the event out of a desire to have children participate and be able to ask questions in a safe place.
Miller said the walk is called “Walk with Hope with the Belief that Hope is Already There.”
“I had a lot of parents who want to be able to participate with a child,” Miller said.
In response, Miller and his flock will walk the .4 mile to the West Sebring Fire Department/EMS station chanting. Miller will ask, ”What is his name?” and the participants will answer “George Floyd;” “What do we want,” the answer will be “Hope, peace and love.”
The purpose of going to the fire station is so the first responders can cheer on the kids, he said.
Miller has asked Buddhist Rev. David Astor to pray with others and be a blessing to the walkers. The local synagogue was asked to participate but as of Wednesday afternoon, there was no response.
On the way back to the church, the walkers will offer prayers to passers-by and each other.
COPS ADAPT unit, led by Highlands County Deputy Lt. Tyrone Tyson, will be on hand forming relationships with the youngsters.
“When law enforcement watches them grow up, there will be less altercations later,” Miller said. “The youth will know that the police legitimately care for them.”
The kids will have chalk for outside artwork and will receive a coupon for a small cone from Sebring Soda & Ice Cream Works.
Miller explained why EUCC wanted to host the event: “We begin each service by saying, ‘we have a passion for God and compassion for all.’ We end each service with “do justice, love kindness and walk humbly by your Lord.’ That’s why it was important for EUCC to host this for the community.”