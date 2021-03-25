SEBRING — Retha Jackson said she and her grandchildren were just leaving Wednesday afternoon when fire broke out at the house on Howard Avenue.
“We were out of the house before we realized there was a fire. [I was] trying to get the car seats in,” Jackson said. “God was looking out for us.”
She called 911. Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor, on scene in the 3600 block of the street, said the call came in at approximately 1:50 p.m.
Immediately, engines from DeSoto City and Sun ‘N Lake fire stations arrived on the scene, supported by an HCFR medic unit and four tankers: T-18 and T-19 from DeSoto City, T-10 from West Sebring and T-7 from Sun ‘N Lake. There were 14 crews members in all.
A Duke Energy line crew and Highlands County sheriff’s deputies also responded.
Battalion Chiefs 1 and 2 also arrived on scene with Bashoor, who said the fire was centered around a front bedroom of the hard-pine, metal-roof house. Fire crews were able to get the fire knocked down relatively quickly, save for a couple of flare-ups.
Bashoor said the American Red Cross had been called in to provide assistance to the single adult and three children living there.
As of 2:45 p.m., he hadn’t yet determined the cause or the amount of damage.