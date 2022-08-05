AVON PARK — An Avon Park family lost everything when their home on Ben Hicks Street burned to the ground Tuesday night. Homeowners Jackie and Linda Alexander lost all of the personal items inside the home including clothing and school supplies their live-in grandchildren will need in just a few days.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire because no one was home. The couple shares a home with daughter Jacquisia, 28, and grandchildren Ja’zariah Greene, 12, 10-year-old Joseph Jackson III and Nikko Dawson, 6. The entire family was on a trip to Anderson, South Carolina to see Joseph play in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series. It was no coincidence the family was gone, according to the Alexanders, it was in God’s hands.

