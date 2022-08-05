AVON PARK — An Avon Park family lost everything when their home on Ben Hicks Street burned to the ground Tuesday night. Homeowners Jackie and Linda Alexander lost all of the personal items inside the home including clothing and school supplies their live-in grandchildren will need in just a few days.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire because no one was home. The couple shares a home with daughter Jacquisia, 28, and grandchildren Ja’zariah Greene, 12, 10-year-old Joseph Jackson III and Nikko Dawson, 6. The entire family was on a trip to Anderson, South Carolina to see Joseph play in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series. It was no coincidence the family was gone, according to the Alexanders, it was in God’s hands.
On Thursday when the family returned home, Linda and Jackie were not crying and asking God why, but praising Him.
“We had some good times here but we’re going to have even better times,” Jackie said. “A miracle is going to take place here.”
Linda Alexander woke up Tuesday morning with the remnants of a dream clinging to her consciousness. After telling her husband she dreamed the house was on fire, she texted her good friend and neighbor Justin Rockhill about the dream at 9:28 a.m. He reassured her everything was fine and sent a picture of the house.
Unfortunately, several hours later, the dream would prove to be a nightmare. A 911 dispatcher would call her at 11:32 the same night to tell her the nightmare had come true. After learning the house was empty, the dispatcher asked about any pets. Thankfully, there were none of those either.
Linda’s daughter, Tannica Courtney, lives just down the road and came to see the inferno. She did a live video of the fire on the phone with her mom. Linda would eventually tell her daughter and neighbor to go home and go to bed as there was nothing anybody could do. Jackie asked Linda if she wanted to go back home when they found out, but they had already paid for the room for the week in hopes the Avon Park team would continue in the series. The team came in third place on Tuesday.
Linda said Rockhill felt awful but she told him it wasn’t his fault. It was probably lightning that struck the house either in the solar panels or the utility box, she said. The fire took out the house as well as doing damage to Linda’s car. She will have to get a key made to try to move it.
“The main thing is no one was hurt,” Linda said.
She also said she had the most import thing with her – her family. They were getting by with their faith.
“We don’t have money but we have crazy faith,” Jackie said.
When the family returned from South Carolina on Thursday, Linda dressed in a T-shirt with “Saved by His sacrifice” on the front. She said they are taking it one day at a time.
Jackie told a friend who drove by, “I preached a sermon once called ‘It ain’t what it looks like.’”
Jackie also said God works through friends and the community.
Unfortunately, the family did not have insurance on the home. Linda said she couldn’t find anyone to insure the renovated and updated 1941 home.
Until the family gets their miracle, they are going to stay with the daughter who lives nearby.
The family needs some help with immediate needs – like clothing for the adults, but especially the children and school supplies. Items can be dropped at Courtney’s home at 312 Fred Conner St. in Avon Park.
Greene’s sizes are children’s 14/16 in tops and a 14 in pants and 9 in shoes.
Dawson wears boys size 8 in pants and shirts and a child’s size 4 shoe.
Jackson’s sizes are boys 16 tops and bottoms and size 6 shoe.
Jacquisia wears a junior’s 17 bottom and XL top child’s shoe size 7.
Linda Alexander wears woman’s 2XL tops and size 22 pants and size 10 shoes.
Jackie wears 38x32 pants, XL shirts and a 10.5-11 shoes.
All types of school supplies are needed. School starts Wednesday, Aug. 10.