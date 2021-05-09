This home is located at 3535 Westminster Road in Sebring. It being offered for sale at $230,000 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Wow! Don’t let this one slip by you. This three-bedroom, two-bath home includes a den/office plus an oversized garage. This home has an excellent floor plan and is open between the living, dining and kitchen area.
Located in a great neighborhood and within walking distance to the YMCA, Max Long ball fields, park and also to the Hammock Road bike path. If you are a golfer you can hop on your cart and within a few minutes you can be at the golf course.
This home offers a newer roof and fenced rear yard. The living room has a cathedral ceiling with plant shelves, entertainment alcove and two French doors that lead out to the rear patio and back yard. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space and includes a large pantry, too. The kitchen also has a large breakfast bar and is open to the dining room.
Just off the dining is the den/office that has glass French doors that pocket into the wall. This room is presently being used as another bedroom but does not include a closet. Both guest bedrooms are to the front of the home and offer easy access to the guest bath. The nice sized master bedroom has a tray ceiling, French door to the rear yard and an adjoining bath with double sink vanity, tiled shower and a large walk-in closet.
The fenced back yard includes plenty of room for the kids to play. The above ground pool can also be included. The large concrete patio is a great place to be for enjoying those family barbecues or just enjoying the kids playing in the pool.
This home offers over 1,800 living square feet and over 2,500 total square feet. Great location and priced to sell fast. Check this home out before it is gone.
For further information or to line up an appointment to preview this property, contact Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884, or email Teresa@TeresaBock.com
MLS# 280320