This home is located at 6620 Lakeside Drive West in Sebring. The home is priced at $298,500 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Looking for that rare family home with an in-law suite/apartment? Look no further! With three bedrooms and two baths in the main home, and an in-law suite with a fourth bedroom and third bath off the lanai, this home is the perfect find. And its location, just minutes from the public boat ramp for Lake Wolf, just adds to the appeal.
Step into the spacious great room with vaulted ceiling, crown molding and newer carpeting. You’ll love the open floor plan with a breakfast bar separating the great room from the kitchen. A formal dining room is adjacent to the great room for your more formal entertaining.
The bright kitchen boasts staggered cabinets, solid surface counter tops, newer stainless-steel appliances, and pantry. The chef will never be far from the action with this open floor plan. There’s a breakfast nook overlooking the lanai and spacious back yard, for your more casual meals.
The spacious owner’s suite features a walk-in closet with awesome custom shelving that’s sure to please. The en-suite bath has double sinks and a corner shower.
Two more bedrooms and a bath are on the other side of the home offering privacy for both family and guests.
Accessed from the lanai is a fabulous private suite. With new luxury vinyl flooring, the suite features a bedroom with sitting area, bathroom and closet, a small kitchenette with sink, cabinets and refrigerator; plus its own driveway. This is perfect for a multi-generational family, the returning college kid, a private office, or even a spacious in-home gym.
The 12-by-19-foot screened porch is the perfect place for that morning cup of coffee or entertaining friends as the sun goes down. There’s also a covered patio area and a fenced back yard that’s perfect for your four-legged family members.
Other features of this home include a two-car side load garage, laundry room with cabinetry and deep sink, newer flooring, updated lighting fixtures, 2018 A/C system, and more.
This lovely home, built in 2003, has 1,956 square feet of living area with 2,830 total square footage. It is situated on over ¼ acre.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net, or visit their website at HomesForSaleSebring.com.