SEBRING — Florida Highway Patrol has named the family members of a truck driver whose cab overturned Monday on U.S. 27.
All had minor injuries, but FHP cited the driver with careless driving in the wreck.
Ramon Rodriguez Barreto, 27, of Davenport reportedly lost control of his faded-red 2005 Freightliner FLD132 as he approached Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard from the north.
He hit the brakes hard to stop for a red light. However, he lost control and the cab spun around counter-clockwise from the center lane southwest toward the median.
The wheels hit the curb and the truck began to overturn on its right side as it entered the northbound lanes.
It landed on its right side, pointing southeast, blocking the outside northbound lane and a driveway at a construction site.
Olivia Gomez, 55, of Davenport was in the front passenger seat while Olivia Gomez, 26, and two children, ages 4 and 2, were in the sleeper.
The investigating trooper on scene described them, respectively, as the driver’s mother-in-law, wife and two children.
They did not have life-threatening injuries, according to both FHP and firefighters from West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department, Station 9.
Patients were transported by Highlands County Emergency Medical Services to AdventHealth Sebring, a block away, while the fire crew cleaned up an oil spill from the engine.
Fortunately, said West Sebring Fire Department Communication Officer Daniel Baker, none of the 50 gallons of diesel in his tanks had spilled. That would have required a report to the Florida State Warning Point.
The outside lane stayed closed for at least an hour and a half as FHP and firefighters awaited a tow truck with a winch capable of pulling the truck upright.