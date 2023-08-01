When Kendra Cray and her two sons, Kyle and Terrell, moved into a new home in Mason’s Ridge in Sebring, they didn’t just get a better home, they got a safer one.
“Their friend was shot and killed three blocks over,” Cray said.
There had been another shooting near the apartment when she and her sons, both teenagers, were not home, and she once had her car burglarized.
The apartment they had, a three-bedroom, two-bath home off Youth Care Lane in Sebring, was $750 per month when she applied last fall.
It stood to increase to $811 soon, said Deborah Estrada, homeownership manager at Habitat.
“It started at $630 a month and it rose every year,” Cray said, despite no comparable increases in pay.
It did that steadily for five years, she said.
The Crays now have a mortgage payment comparable or less than their monthly rent, with the advantage of owning their home.
Also, the house at 1361 Inspiration Drive is built with “structurally insulated panels,” or SIPs, that are so insulated and tight that they hold together in hurricanes and keep power bills down to as low as $75 a month, said Ron DeGenaro, senior pastor at St. John Methodist Church and chair of the Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors.
“It’s amazing,” Cray said of her new home.
When asked how soon they’d get moved in, she said “in a couple of hours.”
Her sons were already starting to move personal items into their bedrooms.
Jim Clinard, Chief Executive Officer of Heartland National Bank, officially presented the key to Cray as corporate sponsor of the house.
Cray had put in 300 hours of sweat equity on the home, working on her house and homes for others. It wasn’t until she’d put in half that amount that she was told the house she’d worked on was hers.
“This is a hand up, not a hand out,” DeGenaro said. “When a laborer builds a house, he builds in vain unless he prays first.”
For that reason, work crews would pray at the start of every work day, and the group dedicating the house on Monday prayed before they started and prayed over the house before entering it.
Pastor Deveral Webley of Bread for Life Ministries took video at several points and helped in the blessing of the lavender-painted home.
Construction Manager Frank Nelson, looking at the neighboring gray-painted house, said it would need about two months of constant labor to finish. Development Manager Linda Andrews said she hopes to have eight to 10 people available for Nelson very soon.
From Aug. 18 to Sept. 13, Highlands Habitat should have a team to host from the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps program. AmeriCorps, a federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides all individuals a chance to give their time and talent to strengthen communities.
Most of the volunteers, she said, are high school graduates or college students looking to enhance their resumes and learn some life and career skills.
“We’ve hired these people because they’re so good,” Andrews said of different Habitat affiliates. “For a kid coming out of high school, it’s a great way to find out what they want to do.”