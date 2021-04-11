This home is at 4403 Duffer Loop in Sebring. It’s priced at $269,900 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home with an inground pool is located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Highlands County – Golf Hammock.
A very well-maintained home on an oversized corner lot is beautifully landscaped, which provides plenty of privacy.
This home boasts 1,928 square feet of living space and 2,807 total square feet under roof. It features a spacious master suite with a light and bright bathroom, dual sink vanity and large soaker tub. There are sliders to the lanai that overlooks the pool area. The split plan concept has a guest bathroom between the two additional bedrooms.
The large living room with cathedral ceiling offers another awesome view to the pool area. There is a separate dining room, breakfast nook, indoor laundry that includes plenty of cabinet space, sink and separate water closet.
Some additional touches this home includes are: a/c unit in 2018, custom blinds, newer appliances, updated fixtures, well irrigation, vinyl fence placed on the side of the home, shed/workshop with power, freshened mulch and much more.
This property will make a great family or retirement home.
For additional information and assistance for all of your real estate needs, contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358.
MLS #279708