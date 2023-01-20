SEBRING – The family – grandmother, grandfather, uncles, aunts and little children – stood on the side of Sebring Parkway as the sun dipped toward a cobalt sunset Tuesday evening.

Jose Hernandez and his wife, Rosaida Hernandez, hugged each of their children and grandchildren, going down the line, kissing each and every one as the occasional car passed by. The little ones held pink mylar heart balloons and hugged back, some in tears.

