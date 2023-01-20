SEBRING – The family – grandmother, grandfather, uncles, aunts and little children – stood on the side of Sebring Parkway as the sun dipped toward a cobalt sunset Tuesday evening.
Jose Hernandez and his wife, Rosaida Hernandez, hugged each of their children and grandchildren, going down the line, kissing each and every one as the occasional car passed by. The little ones held pink mylar heart balloons and hugged back, some in tears.
It was a solemn reunion, a remembrance of lives lost exactly a year ago when a driver, whom police say was legally drunk, drove the wrong way down the parkway. Zasha Colon, 46, broke the hearts of the Hernandez family when the head-on crash claimed the lives of Miguel Medina Cruz, 32, and 4-year-old Angelica Munoz.
During the Tuesday remembrance, Jose, Angelica’s grandfather, pointed to the light at Youth Care Lane, where the car containing the Hernandez relatives turned south onto Sebring Parkway. Standing on the side of the road at the point of impact, he points to where Colon came north in the southbound lanes of Sebring Parkway. Colon told police she had been at a relative’s house obtaining cilantro to make soup.
“The lady came to this side. That is the problem with alcohol,” said Hernandez, a former police officer in Puerto Rico.
But there is no anger in this time of remembrance, only love.
As Rosaida read a loving tribute to Miguel and 4-year-old Angelica, the grandmother’s voice broke a little as she said, “We are all family, the support of the family has made us united during this hard time in our lives.”
The crash occurred at 9:34 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2022. The family learned of the accident a short time later.
“I was at my mother’s home waiting for them to get back,” said Stephanie Hernandez, Angelica’s mother. Miguel was driving as Angelica, Angelica’s sister Roxana, and two other passengers rode in his car.
“An hour later, after the police read the license plate, they knocked on the door,” said Angelica’s mother. “I still had the feeling nothing bad had happened, I went to the door and they were like ‘Ma’am please, please identify yourself, identify yourself, please tell me who was in the car.’ That’s when I started screaming, ‘My baby’s gone!’”
In addition to claiming the lives of Miguel and Angelica, the crash seriously injured three other passengers, including Roxana. They were flown to a trauma hospital for treatment.
When the family rushed to the crash scene, Stephanie tried to run past the police to the car containing her daughter’s body, but police held her back.
“I saw how the car was sideways in the ditch, and I tried to run and all the cops were there and they didn’t let me through,” she said.
Now, a year later, as she looks across the Parkway, the wrecked car is no longer there. There is no broken glass on the street, no twisted metal. There is only a strong family – sad, but at peace – holding one another as they release the pink balloons to the sky. It’s a nice, peaceful time now, the site marked with flowers and a plush child’s unicorn and a beautiful sunset.
“It’s healing to be here with our family,” Stephanie said. “It doesn’t take my pain away, but it does give me a little bit knowing that somehow I’m doing something for her.”
The young ones then released the balloons and watched them rise into the sky. One caught momentarily on the telephone lines but continued on and up.