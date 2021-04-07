SEBRING — A new luxury RV resort coming to the City on the Circle promises to be nothing like Cousin Eddie’s RV experience in “National Lampoon” fame.
Sebring Square RV Resort will be breaking ground soon off DeSoto Road. The target date for opening is February 2022. Vice President and partner Chris Miller of Sunlight Resorts said they will break ground on the property any day now.
The large lots will have a 20-by-70-foot pad on them with a 50 and 30 amp hookup.
“We have traveled across the country visiting RV parks,” Miller said. “We know what people want. We have done our homework.”
The “we” that Miller speaks of is his other partners, David Jenkins and Tristan Farrell. Miller was born and raised in Sebring and graduated from Sebring High School, so he is very familiar with the area. The men have five different properties that are either open, under construction or in engineering. The closest open park is Resort at Canopy Oaks in Lake Wales.
The Sebring Square property will be for all ages and will be dog friendly. The clubhouse will be 8,700 square feet with a kitchen that guests can use. The clubhouse will offer a gym to those wishing to stay in shape. A game room with pool tables will provide fun for all ages.
The clubhouse will boast a large pool and a tiki bar for relaxing. Amenities also include a shuffleboard court, bocce ball and the increasingly popular pickleball courts.
Cabins will be available for rent and some park models will be for sale. Guests can stay nightly, weekly, yearly or become residents. Miller said they will start taking lot reservations in about three months.
“Sebring is a great market for the RV world. There are no new RV parks in the area,” Miller said.
COVID has been surprisingly beneficial to the RV world as the shutdown of flights, cruises and other industries, people took to RVing to get away with the safety of their families.
Sunlight Resorts will also have Rum Runners, a 20-acre park with 110 lots on it to open off Brunns Road in Sebring and could be ready in the fall of 2022. Palm Breeze of Punta Gorda is to also open in the fall of 2022. Champions Run is set to open in Ocala this fall.
For more information on the properties, visit Sunlightresorts.com.
According to the RV Industry Association, RV shipments were at 46,286 in February 2021 were up 30.1% over the same time last year across the country. There are 11.2 million households in American with an RV. Of those owners, 22% are between 18 and 34 years old.