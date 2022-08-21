SEBRING — He woke up in a yard after killing his passenger in a high-speed, drunken driving crash. He fled to Ireland, where he sought asylum, but on Friday, Lorida resident Samuel Joseph Tucker answered to a family whose hearts were broken into a million pieces.

On Friday morning, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada sentenced Tucker, who pled guilty to DUI manslaughter, to 11 years in prison, followed by four years of probation. The judge also ordered him to reimburse the family $1,232, the cost of burying 22-year-old Alyssa Kay Vice, the young woman he killed.

