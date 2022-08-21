SEBRING — He woke up in a yard after killing his passenger in a high-speed, drunken driving crash. He fled to Ireland, where he sought asylum, but on Friday, Lorida resident Samuel Joseph Tucker answered to a family whose hearts were broken into a million pieces.
On Friday morning, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada sentenced Tucker, who pled guilty to DUI manslaughter, to 11 years in prison, followed by four years of probation. The judge also ordered him to reimburse the family $1,232, the cost of burying 22-year-old Alyssa Kay Vice, the young woman he killed.
Vice’s mother and father told Estrada of the pain Tucker’s actions caused them. Florida’s Marsy’s Law allows victims and survivors to address the court at sentencing.
Father tells of family pain
“I’ll never get to walk her down that aisle,” Alyssa’s father, Roger McCartney, told Estrada. “I’ll never get to do all those things a father does for a daughter. All those things were stolen from me.” He described picking up his wife off the ground after two Florida Highway Patrol troopers informed her of their daughter’s death. They mark her passing every year.
“On Jan. 14, instead of celebrating her birthday at a gathering at the house, we’re at the cemetery putting flowers on her grave,” he said.
Linda McCartney’s notes shook in her hand as she struggled to complete her statement.
“Alyssa was my first born,” she told Estrada. “I had the honor of being her mom for 22 years, 5 months and 10 days, then June 24, 2017, happened. That morning my life changed forever.”
She also described the moment troopers informed her of her loss.
“She had been gone for several hours by the time we were notified,” she said. “No goodbyes, no rushing to be by her side, no letting her know we were there.”
She added: “To say Alyssa being killed devastated me, is an understatement. My heart is so broken. I try so hard to be happy, especially holidays and family get-togethers, but inside my heart she’s missing.
“Every holiday I talk to her grave, then I come home to celebrate with my family.”
Alyssa’s sister Destiny McCartney said she remembered the sound of Linda McCartney’s screaming.
“We were raised like twins,” Destiny said. “We celebrated every milestone a girl can celebrate since the age of 10. Every prom, every dance, every boyfriend. Now I’m turning 27 and she will forever be 22.”
Estrada castigated Tucker before pronouncing his punishment.
“Mr. Tucker, there’s someone else who can’t be here today, you know who that is? But she’s here. She’s here with her mom, she’s here with her dad, she’s here with her sisters.” Holding up a photograph of the smiling young woman in life, Estrada said, “She’s here in this photograph. All they have to remember her is by a photo, because she’s frozen in time. All they have are photographs, videos, and recordings of a 22-year-old.”
Tucker must pay extradition costs
Estrada also ordered Tucker to pay the cost of his extradition from Ireland, where he was held in jail for five months, two weeks and six days on a warrant from Highlands County. The judge also suspended his driver’s license for life.
Tucker was driving a new Maserati Ghibli on State Road 17 around 3 a.m. on June 24 when he crashed. Tucker, who accident investigators say had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his veins, hit 141 mph before he lost control of the car near East San Juan Drive. His car left the road, traveled 200 feet and collided with a light pole, smashed a chain-link fence and rolled four times. Police said they found Tucker lying on his side on the ground. Vice was dead in the car’s wreckage. They pronounced her at 3:47 a.m.
The June 2017 crash occurred little more than five miles from the Highlands County Courthouse, but prosecutors had to reach all the way to Ireland to bring the young man to justice.
Tucker was flown to Lakeland Regional Medical Center but was released a few days later. By the time prosecutors charged him with DUI manslaughter and two counts of DUI with property damage in September 2017, he had flown to Cork, Ireland. Prosecutors say he did so to avoid prosecution.
Prosecutor Victoria Avalon of the 10th Judicial Circuit’s prosecutor’s office filed an extradition request to Ireland. He was arrested in Cork and in January 2019, the Ministry of Justice held an extradition hearing. During that hearing, Tucker’s Ireland lawyer claimed his client faced death threats in the United States. Nevertheless, the Irish Ministry of Justice ordered him returned to the United States in February 2019.