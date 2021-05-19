SEBRING — The wheels of justice are turning too slowly for Carolina Hall, whose granddaughter — Mercedes Blair — was allegedly beaten to death by an adult.
“The case has dragged on way too long, too many excuses,” said Hall, who raised the youngster since the child was 8 months old. “I think we’re the longest-lasting murder case in Highlands County.”
It’s been nearly seven years since Mercedes, 4, died from a disfiguring skull fracture and internal injuries. In the hours before the child died, a doctor at Highlands Regional Medical Center noted bruising on nearly every part of the youngster’s body, as well as blunt force trauma to her liver and kidneys.
On Oct. 14, 2014, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested James Ivan Sanders, a 28-year-old lawn care employee. According to the arrest affidavit, the child’s mother, Geisy Alvarez, had left Mercedes in Sanders’ care while she went to work. Sanders — who had taken Alvarez and the child into his home two weeks earlier —told hospital staff the child had tripped and hit her head on the floor. He also said he had found the child passed out on the ground outside the mobile home.
When police didn’t buy Sanders’ explanation for the child’s injuries, they charged him with aggravated child abuse and first degree murder.
Hall — and her husband Tim Hall — long for justice for the little girl who called them “Nana” and “Papa.” Mercedes’ father, Bryce Blair, who is Carolina’s son, has taken his call for justice to Change.org, the online site where people can gather signatures for a cause.
“The State Attorney’s Office has been dragging its feet,” Hall says. “The fact that Sanders’ lawyer gets continuance after continuance … Bryce boils about this case, trust me.”
The Halls may have a point. Though the average Florida felony case lasts about 180 days, Florida v. Sanders — with more than 62 court events and 375 motions, memorandum and other filings since Sanders’ arraignment — has lasted much longer.
“This should have been resolved a long time ago,” Carolina Hall said.
Though a pre-trial conference is set for today, it will probably lead to another continuance, said Steve Houchin, Highlands County assistant state attorney. In fact, he agrees that several cases in his office are taking longer than he’d like. But judges, hoping to avoid being overturned on appeal, allow defendants a lot of continuances. Prosecutors “very seldom” ask for a continuance, Houchin said, “because our cases are usually strongest early on.”
“When a person is arrested, there’s a speedy trial period of approximately six months on a felony, three months on a misdemeanor,” Houchin told the Highlands News-Sun. “But the defendant can waive that speedy trial right by asking for a continuance. Defense attorneys typically do ask for a continuance; they want to do their own investigations, they want to take the deposition of the state witnesses, they want to file motions to suppress, all those kinds of things.”
Defendants also often ask judges to let them change lawyers, “then the new attorney starts the process all over again,” he said.
Then there’s the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted 10th Judicial Circuit court appearances, but online streaming, video conferencing from the Highlands County Jail, and other WiFi tools already in place have helped move cases forward.
Hall has launched a “Justice for Mercedes” Facebook page with photos of the child posing with a toy karaoke microphone, celebrating at Chuck E. Cheese with family, and playing with friends in the backyard. It’s all designed to keep the child’s memory alive and to remind the community that a small life ended because adults failed to protect her.
“Mercedes, she loved music,” Hall said. “She loved karaoke, loved singing, dancing, and loved all kinds of animals.”
Hall often took Mercedes to yard sales and thrift shops, it was something the two loved doing together. “When I said shopping, she knew I didn’t mean the mall,” Hall remembered, laughing. “She’d say, ‘You ready to go, Nana? Let’s go shopping.’ She loved doing what Nana liked to do.”
Hall said Alvarez bears responsibility for leaving the child alone with Sanders. She believes Alvarez has not been charged because the state needs her testimony to convict Sanders.
“She’s not happy about the progress of this case, I’ll tell you that,” Houchin said of Hall. “She believes that the mother should have been charged with something. [Alvarez] was at work, and hindsight is 20-20 as to whether she should have left her child alone with him or not.”
Prosecutors meet with victim families at the start of each homicide case.
“We sit them down and explain to them up front, we’re never going to make up for your loss, but we hope to give you some closure, some justice,” Houchin said. “This is going to take a long time and we’ll get through this together.”
Hall, however, feels abandoned by prosecutors. “The state attorney’s office didn’t involve us since day one,” she said. She has spoken with Houchin a few times, but knows Alvarez — a key witness against Sanders — is in closer contact with the office.
Alvarez is remorseful, “more than you can imagine,” Houchin said. “I meet with her on a regular basis; she was in here a week or so ago and she was crying.”
Hall and other family members must brace themselves emotionally as the case grinds on.
“When we go to court, we have to relive this again, there’s no moving on,” Hall said. “This is probably the longest seven years of our lives.”
Sanders’ attorney, Gilberto Colon Jr., did not return phone calls requesting comment.