SEBRING — This Wednesday, starting at 3 p.m., a family and their friends will hold a press conference with investigators at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to plead for a man to surrender to deputies.
It’s been six months since they heard any word on the location of Johntravious Tivarron “Tray” Perry, 25, a suspect in the 2020 shooting death of 16-year-old Dre’Sean Charley Williams.
It happened on a Tuesday night, 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the All American Car Wash on Hal McRae Boulevard.
“I got there before the ambulance got there,” said his mother, Christina Guffey.
Sheriff’s deputies identified Perry as a suspect shortly after the incident and have sought the public’s help finding Perry, who has eluded them since then.
Guffey said deputies thought they had a lead on him being in Orlando, and returning to Highlands County for Christmas, but have had no information for the last six months.
“There have been no leads. No nothing,” Guffey said.
“Our family is completely heartbroken by Dre’s murder and cannot begin to heal until his killer is brought to justice,” said his aunt, Heidi Bird.
Malia King, Dre’Sean’s 22-year-old sister, said she has posted updates and remembrances on every Tuesday since it happened, since it happened on a Tuesday night.
She’s tagged the Sheriff’s Office and others, using all manner of social media to keep the search for Perry fresh in everyone’s minds.
“It’s really hard. He was my little brother. He was the life of the party,” King said. “He had a really big heart.”
His second-oldest sister, Mya King, Guffey said, took a much longer time to talk about it. She is now 19 and took graduation photos this year alongside a poster-size print of Dre’Sean in his football uniform.
“There’s really not even a way to describe what it’s like. If you haven’t been through it, you can’t explain it,” Guffey said, “if they haven’t lost someone to gun violence.”
These past two weeks of mass shooting incidents, especially at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, have reopened the wound for her, as all shooting deaths do, she said.
“The first day is shocking,” Guffey said, noting that the worst feeling is the next day: “Mamas waking up and their child is not there anymore.”
“I truly hope that God won’t bring this pain to their door,” Guffey added to those helping Perry.
That grief never goes away, Guffey said, and Perry’s arrest won’t bring back her son’s laughter, but she wants Perry to take responsibility.
“You chose to go to your car for a gun,” Guffey said to Perry. “He was 16. You’re 25. There’s consequences to everything you do in life.”
As for why anyone would help Perry, Dre’Sean’s family understands family loyalty, but Malia King also said this is “about what’s right and wrong,” especially since, as she said, Perry has kids of his own to whom he must set an example.
“Just because he’s a fun person doesn’t make him a good person,” Guffey said. “You can still love somebody. That doesn’t mean you have to condone what they did.”
The Sheriff’s Office is once again asking the public for help finding Perry, 6-foot 4 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds. Contact sheriff’s detectives at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his capture.
Those with information may also call 863-402-7200, leave a tip on the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office phone app or contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.