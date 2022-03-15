SEBRING — Hundreds of people gathered around the Sebring Circle Tuesday evening for the Fourth Annual IMSA Twelve Hour Fan Fest. The event gives people the opportunity to see some of the cars and drivers who will be competing at Sebring International Raceway over the next four days.
For many race fans, the Fan Fest is the official start to Race Week, although in a twist, Sebring International Raceway started allowing fans with tickets to enter the raceway Tuesday afternoon, a move SIR President and General Manager Wayne Estes said ran smoothly, with everybody inside the track in a couple of hours.
There has been a lot of excitement surrounding this year’s SuperSebring 2022 and it was evident at the Circle, with good-sized crowds checking out the race cars, which included the No. 18 Era Motorsport LMP2 and the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche, along with a few Porsches competing in different series, such as the Michelin Pilot Challenge and Porsche Carrera Cup North America.
The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Transporter Parade really got the crowd into the swing of things, with the No. 48 Ally Cadillac the favorite of more than a handful of fans.
The driver autograph and question-and-answer sessions are always a hit with fans and it was no different on Tuesday, with the Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta drivers always some of the stars of the show.
The youngsters showed the pro drivers how it’s done during the Kids Power Wheels Race, with several future Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts drivers likely participating in the event.
After the past couple of years, racing fans are anxious to see the races at Sebring the way they were meant to be.
“This week we’re looking at 2019 numbers and more,” Estes said. “We’re excited to see WEC here. There’s a lot of enthusiasm. I don’t know where to begin.”
Estes was proud to be offering live music at the track every night, including several local bands, along with the big names, such as Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Chase Matthew.
He said the paddock was bursting at the seems, which is always a good thing, as it shows you have an event that people want to race in.
In the grand scheme of things, Fan Fest is like the appetizer and to get the full course you can head to Sebring Raceway tomorrow. Gate prices are $130 for all four days of racing, but students, active military and Highlands County residents can get a four-day pass for $75.
Racing fans can visit sebringraceway.com for more information.