SEBRING — The fifth annual IMSA Twelve Hour Fan Fest will race into the City on the Circle from 5:30-8 p.m. Monday. Many locals see Fan Fest as the official start of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring presented by Advance Auto Parts on March 18. There will be road closures downtown on Monday.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of race fans will descend on downtown’s Circle Park for a chance to participate in all the free, family-friendly pre-race activities. Guests of all ages look forward to the IMSA WeatherTech Championship teams transporter parade every year. The transporters have splashy artwork on the sides that corresponds to the car and team they represent. The caravan will travel down North Ridgewood Drive and around Circle Park. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on the sidewalks of North Ridgewood Drive, Circle Park Drive or South Commerce Avenue.
“The IMSA Twelve Hour Fan Fest is such an exciting way to bring the community together to celebrate the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, right in the heart of Downtown Sebring,” Hannah Tucker, downtown coordinator for Sebring CRA. “With so many elements to this event, there is something new taking place every 10 minutes that you won’t want to miss. I am so excited to bring back the Kids Power Wheels Race this year, as that was a top element to the 2022 Fan Fest. Definitely come out and cheer on our tiny drivers as they race on East Center Avenue.
“One of our new elements this year will be a Pit Stop Demonstration performed by Crucial Motorsports and the #58 McLaren Artura GT4. Pit Stop Demonstration times will be 5:30 p.m., 6:20 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. next to West Center Avenue! We hope to see you Monday to celebrate race week.”
Attendees will also get a chance to know more about their favorite drivers during the driver question and answer period starting at 6:30 p.m.
Following the Q&A, fans can meet the racecar drivers, get an autograph and perhaps a selfie. Everyone will appreciate the sleek and colorful lines of the racecars that will be on display..
The drivers fielding the questions are: Ricky Taylor, Louis Delétraz, Michael Christensen and Dane Cameron.
Drivers who will be participating in the autograph session include Ricky Taylor, Louis Delétraz, Michael Christensen, Dane Cameron, Scott Huffaker, Rahel Frey, Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Aurora Straus and Michael de Quesada.
Arguably the cutest event of the night will be the tiny racers, from ages 3-6, taking place in the Kids Power Wheels Race. Although the registration date has passed, you can still cheer on your favorite kid driving in their battery-powered cars. Check-in for this fun race is at 5 p.m. At the Power Wheels Garage in the parking lot next to Sebring Fire Department. At 5:45 p.m., the kids will race their cars to East Center Avenue and to Cirlce Park.
Throughout the block party atmosphere, live music will be heard by Outta Hand Band and DJ Jeremy with Mobile Music and More DJ Service Entertainment. When all that dancing gets you hungry, stop at one of several food trucks for dinner.