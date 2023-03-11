SEBRING — The fifth annual IMSA Twelve Hour Fan Fest will race into the City on the Circle from 5:30-8 p.m. Monday. Many locals see Fan Fest as the official start of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring presented by Advance Auto Parts on March 18. There will be road closures downtown on Monday.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of race fans will descend on downtown’s Circle Park for a chance to participate in all the free, family-friendly pre-race activities. Guests of all ages look forward to the IMSA WeatherTech Championship teams transporter parade every year. The transporters have splashy artwork on the sides that corresponds to the car and team they represent. The caravan will travel down North Ridgewood Drive and around Circle Park. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on the sidewalks of North Ridgewood Drive, Circle Park Drive or South Commerce Avenue.

