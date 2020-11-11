Sebring International Raceway
For the first time in the 68-year history of America’s oldest endurance race, fans will be able to walk the historic circuit during race week for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, Nov. 11-14.
The track walk takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 11, beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Former drivers Justin Bell and Tommy Kendall, co-hosts of The Torque Show, will provide commentary at various turns during the walk. Bell and Kendall have a combined 11 starts in the 12-hour classic.
With iconic turns such as the Hairpin, Fangio Chicane, Cunningham Corner, Le Mans Curve and Sunset Bend, fans will be able to get an up-close look at the legendary track and its infamous bumps. Sebring is considered one of the most punishing circuits in the world, with a notoriously rough surface that has made Sebring the ultimate proving ground for manufacturers.
The 3.74-mile, 17-turn ribbon of concrete and asphalt is perhaps the most historic in motorsports. Not only does Sebring have an impressive motorsports history, but the site was originally a World War II B-17 combat crew training base known as Hendricks Field. From 1942-1945, thousands of airmen and support personnel were trained at the base. After the war, the facility was turned over to the City of Sebring as an airport and industrial park. The first race took place at the facility on Dec. 31, 1950. The first 12-hour race was held in 1952, and that tradition continues when the green flag starts the 12-hour classic at 10:10 am on Saturday, November. Gates open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
“Walking the Sebring circuit will be truly memorable for our fans,” stated Sebring Raceway President and General Manager Wayne Estes. “To be on the same track that many legends of motorsports have competed on is a bucket-list experience. Fans will be able to see just how challenging the Sebring circuit is for drivers. To realize that B-17s taxied on this same surface when the raceway was one of America’s most important air bases is truly humbling. There is so much history here.”
The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring has been voted North America’s Number One Motorsports Race for two consecutive years in a poll conducted by USA Today. Rescheduled from its traditional March date, this year’s Sebring race has the added significance of being the International Motor sports Association (IMSA) championship season finale. Sebring will return to traditional date in 2021 (March 17-20).