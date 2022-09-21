SEBRING — The penultimate race weekend of the 2022 Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS season heads to sunny central Florida for two races on the famous, 3.74-mile stretch of ex-military base tarmac. The notoriously bumpy circuit is a true challenge for both driver and machine to set the stage for the final few rounds of the 2022 season.

Heading into the weekend, the fight to watch will be between Florida natives Racers Edge Motorsports against out-of-towners Wright Motorsports and CrowdStrike w/ Riley Motorsports. The trio are in an epic three-way battle for the top spot in the Pro-Am championship. They’re no strangers to this track, either—Wright grabbed the Pro-Am win in Race 1 in 2021 with their Porsche, whereas Racers Edge grabbed the win in Race 2 with their Acura. This time around, they’ll have eight other Pro-Am teams to contend with if they’d like to repeat their success.

