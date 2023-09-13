SEBRING — Some of the biggest names in GT3 racing will be coming to Sebring International Raceway Sept. 22-24 when the Fanatec GT World Challenge America returns to the fabled track. There will be 11 races across five different series during the weekend.
SRO Motorsports is the organizer/operator of the Fanatec races, which at Sebring will include GT America, Pirelli GT4 America, TC America, Toyota Gazoo Racing Cup and the marquee series, the Fanatec GT World Challenge America. Many Sebring race fans will remember the Fanatec GT World Challenge America as the old Pirelli World Challenge prior to its acquisition by SRO in 2018.
The series features a number of current racers, along with some stars of the past. In GT America Powered by AWS, Johnny O’Connell, Jeff Burton and Memo Gidley are among the drivers who entered the last race at Road America. Teams in the series include Wright Motorsports, Heart of Racing and longtime Sebring fan-favorite Flying Lizard Motorsports. GT America races are single-driver, 40-minute sprints to the finish.
The GT4 America race last month at Road America had 36 entries. The field is broken into different classes, Pro-Am, Am and Silver. Drivers included Andrew Davis, Gray Newell and Roman DeAngelis from the Heart of Racing team and Kenton Koch. The GT4 America races are two-driver, one-hour races. Due to a race being postponed at NOLA Motorsports Park, there will be three GT4 races held over the race weekend.
TC America Powered by Skip Barber Racing School is also a single-driver, 40-minute racing series in Touring Cars. There are three different classes in TC America, TCX, TC and TCA.
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s GR Cup is a single-make series featuring the Toyota GR86. The cars are sent to North Carolina, where they are transferred into racing cars.
The Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS features 90-minute races with two drivers per car. This is the top series and where you will find many of the familiar drivers, such as Colin Braun, Bryan Sellars, Madison Snow, Spencer Pumpelly, Alessandro Balzan, Corey Lewis, Ryan Dalziel, Jan Heylen, Bill Auberlen and Mario Farnbacher. Sellars, Snow and Lewis, who teamed up to win the GTD class of the 12 Hours of Sebring for Paul Miller Racing, are now racing in different cars. Sellars and Lewis will be competing in the Pro-Am class, while Snow is in the Pro class with Heylen.
SRO Motorsports released the 2024 racing calendar last week and the Sebring race will be moved to May.