SEBRING — Some of the biggest names in GT3 racing will be coming to Sebring International Raceway Sept. 22-24 when the Fanatec GT World Challenge America returns to the fabled track. There will be 11 races across five different series during the weekend.

SRO Motorsports is the organizer/operator of the Fanatec races, which at Sebring will include GT America, Pirelli GT4 America, TC America, Toyota Gazoo Racing Cup and the marquee series, the Fanatec GT World Challenge America. Many Sebring race fans will remember the Fanatec GT World Challenge America as the old Pirelli World Challenge prior to its acquisition by SRO in 2018.

Recommended for you