SEBRING — Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler, whose sense of humor might offend some on social media, has done that.
He said it’s unfortunate people may think that, but added the Lake Placid community knows he will defend each and every member “at the cost of my own life,” regardless of color, sexual orientation, political affiliation or any other reason.
“I have never posted or said anything to intentionally offend anyone. I have spent more time trying to close the divide in our community,” Fansler said in an email to the Highlands News-Sun. “From time to time my humor has offended and a few posts may have stirred a few people up and they come down immediately.”
Still, the Rev. George Miller of the Emmanuel United Church of Christ has complained about some of Fansler’s posts and comments.
“These public posts are worrisome, giving the impression that it may not be safe for certain individuals to travel through Lake Placid,” Miller wrote to the Highlands News-Sun (see letter on A6 of today’s edition). He suggested the Town of Lake Placid might want to evaluate the matter before an incident occurs involving injury or worse to a local resident or a visitor.
Miller cited a Facebook live video, dated June 1, 2020, in which Fansler said residents had the right, under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, to defend their homes and property and also said they should be cautious about “blasting first” and questioning later. Speaking to rumors at the time of riots, Fansler said, “You know full well that I’ll make you fully aware of it immediately so that you can be well prepared to help me, and I know there are several of you who are well prepared to jump in your vehicles at the beck and call and will be here immediately.”
Miller then referenced other posts and comments that seemed to suggest the same sentiment, including support for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, accused of two homicides during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Fansler has posted “support for Rittenhouse” as well as an image of a smiley embracing a semi-automatic rifle and an ammunition box, calling it a Facebook emoji for Rittenhouse.
One woman commented that she would defend herself and wouldn’t walk down a city street at age 17 with a weapon when trouble had not come to her. Fansler commented that at 17 he would have done that “and my mom would not have been able to stop me.”
In response, Fansler said several people had heard rumors of protests/riots headed to Highlands County and Lake Placid.
“Many stated they would come to defend their property if necessary. I have strongly recommended against that,” Fansler wrote in an email. “I was only acknowledging their willingness to help.” Fansler said he did not request their assistance nor indicate he would allow dangerous activity.
“[As a] matter of fact, at the end of the video I told folks to stay home and let us (law enforcement) take care of any issues,” Fansler wrote.
As for the Rittenhouse matter, Fansler said it was satire on Facebook censorship, but he deleted the posts after some began attacking anyone who commented on it.
“Deciding it wasn’t a post worth seeing people get attacked over, and seeing how they were twisting the context, it was deleted,” Fansler wrote.
In another thread, a woman asked what to do if a protester stopped her car on the road. Fansler said law enforcement can’t advise people to “run over the SOBs” as someone had suggested, but he said he would do that to get to safety if he felt his family was threatened. People have been attacked in their own vehicles by violent groups across the country, at surface-street intersections and on interstates, Fansler said.
“People wanted to know what to do. I could never suggest someone simply allow themselves to be a victim and let them or their families be brutally attacked,” Fansler said. He cited Governor Ron DeSantis, who said on Sept. 21, it is a third-degree felony to obstruct traffic during an unpermitted protest, demonstration or violent or disorderly assembly, and a driver would not be liable for injury or death caused if fleeing for safety from a mob.