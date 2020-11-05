LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler was suspended without pay from Oct. 12-19 as a result of comments made on social media and in a public meeting that were deemed inappropriate.
Fansler has promised to be more conscientious about making comments on his personal Facebook page as well as the Lake Placid Police Department’s page. Recent comments he felt were humorous actually offended some people, as previously reported by the Highlands News-Sun in October.
Town Administrator Phil Williams and Mayor John Holbrook met with Fansler on Oct. 7 when the suspension was implemented. In the Letter of Discipline, the suspension was given for “an overall series of events that is contrary to the leadership demanded for a Town of Lake Placid Department Head.”
The letter cited recent Facebook comments as well as “disrespectful” comments made to a council member in a public meeting in September. The letter also referred to a 2018 Facebook incident with a county employee. Fansler apologized to the council member in a public meeting after listening to a recording to the meeting and realized he came across “too aggressive.” Holbrook and Williams “talked” to Fansler about the town meeting incident.
In the letter, Williams stated Fansler’s discipline is for a “recurring attitude of a department head“ not consistent with what Holbrook and he demanded.
Holbrook said the department heads are held to a higher standard and Fansler’s behavior amounted to conduct unbecoming of one.
George Miller, local pastor, made his objections known to the Facebook comments, which he felt were offensive to many in the community. Fansler later called Miller to apologize for his remarks, saying they were never meant to harm anyone. Miller later called the experience “positive.”
“Apologies were never a stipulation in my suspension,” Fansler said, acknowledging the apology came after the meeting with town officials. “I chose to do what was right.”
“I feel validation that there are proper avenues to express concerns far better than on Facebook,” Miller said. “It feels good as a citizen and local pastor to know that local leaders hear our concerns and take them seriously. I am deeply impressed with James Fansler that he called me personally to express remorse about his posts. I really appreciate how he reached out to me with what felt like a productive conversation that we had.”
Miller was invited to meet with Williams to discuss the matter on Oct. 5.
Williams said there were occasions in the past that Fansler’s posts were “immature” and could be construed as discriminatory.
Williams believes Fansler has “taken these things (concerns of town officials) seriously.” Williams said it is nothing that he has not applied to himself and said he has written himself up for saying a council member was “vindictive.”
Williams has the authority to suspend or terminate town employees. In this instance, Holbrook and Williams agreed on the private meeting and suspension.
Fansler’s letter also stated, “Were some (of) the actions described herein done by a regular employee, a discipline may not be implemented; however, supervisors are held to a higher standard.”
“I’m not going to air discipline problems to the press,” Williams said. “I never have and I never will.”
Miller was shocked to hear about Fansler’s suspension. Williams said in an interview on Nov. 2 that Miller did not ask for the suspension, nor any discipline for that matter.
Williams did bring up an incident that took place in November 2019 where another person was offended at something Fansler wrote on Facebook. Fansler’s personnel file has a “Letter of Counsel” regarding that incident.
There is a social networking section in the Town employee handbook, that all personnel receive.
The letter of discipline was not all bad. It recognized Fansler’s “considerable contributions“ to his department and town.
“I am thankful for the leadership of Town Administrator Phil Williams and Mayor John Holbrook who, unlike many municipalities around the country, were not quick to terminate,” Fansler said. “Rather, they give opportunity for growth in character development. We all need some developing in our character from time to time. I take the opportunity to continue working as the Lake Placid Police Department’s chief seriously and will continue to grow and do my job to the best of my ability.”
Holbrook said, “We have a lot of money tied up in him. We should give him a chance to grow and be the police chief Lake Placid deserves.”