Five ‘o clock and the figurative whistle blew at the Lake Placid Police Department on June 2. Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler clocked out for the last time as the top cop in the Town of Murals.

Fansler has been a staple in the Lake Placid community for some time. He has been on the force for 20 years, since 2003, hired straight from graduating from the police academy by then-Chief Phil Williams.

