LAKE PLACID — The Town Council in effect told Police Chief James Fansler that it’s time to plan for a move to a temporary location before a new police station can be built.
The council is working on an ordinance that outlines how it will sell the present police station at 8 N. Oak Ave. and the former Town Hall on Devane Circle. They have appraised both properties, have hired a real estate agent to sell them, and are ironing out the details of each sale.
That leaves Fansler in something of a tough spot: planning for an alternative headquarters to park police cars, supervise officers, and store equipment before a new owner takes possession of his present police station.
Council Member Debra Anne Worley believes the police station will be sold sooner, rather than later.
“The police station is the most saleable,” Worley told Fansler. “Just so you know, the Police Department is going to sell first, get those ducks in a row and be ready.”
Council Member Ray Royce believes it will take as long as two years for the town to build a new police station for the department.
“If we think we’re ready in the coming months to market that property, we need two things for staff to do: Come back to us with … detailed recommendations in regards to [locating] the new police department, and Number 2, we need the police chief to come up with a plan of action in the interim if we were to sell the [police station].”
Fansler told the council that moving the station will take time to adequately plan.
“The present location is housing our property and evidence inventory,” he told the council. “We can’t just move it; it has to be more secure than that. It’s not just a few desks, there’s a lot of evidence we have to maintain and secure.”
Building a new station now would be more cost-effective, he said.
“If we go ahead and build, I don’t have to temporarily house (the operation) and pay someone rent or pay moving fees,” Fansler said.
The council directed town staff to work with Fansler and Town Administrator Phil Williams to evaluate options for a new police department, weighing available square footage, cost, and other details.
The council can build the police station on one of two downtown properties. The first is 300 S. Main Ave., which Hosmer “Hoz” Compton donated specifically for the site of a new police station. He has pledged to take it back if the town doesn’t use it for that purpose. The second parcel is an undeveloped lot on Hillcrest Avenue, at the top of downtown.
There is a third option, but it’s outside of town. That’s the Lake Placid Government Center, the large, former church that now houses the Town Council and administration offices.
Fansler, however, has repeatedly said business owners and residents want the police station downtown, where officers are visible to tourists and other visitors. The government center is on U.S. 27 North, more than a mile from downtown.
Royce seemed to nudge that direction when he mentioned office space was already available at the government center. Nevertheless, he urged Fansler to provide a plan.
“I would strongly encourage you to figure out things like evidence and what are the options,” Royce told him. “I feel we’ll be selling [the police station] long before a new building is ready to go.”