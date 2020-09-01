LAKE PLACID —Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler had an urgent message for teenagers and their parents about the dangers of underage drinking ... and driving. On Sunday night, Fansler made a video and sent it to the heart of where most teens live, social media.
Fansler said there were 30-50 “pickup” trucks in the parking lot of the Tower Plaza, which is private property. He estimated about 100 underage “children” in attendance.
“To be truthful, I cannot say how many were actually consuming alcohol,” Fansler said. “I would like to think there were only a small percentage that were making the poor choices that evening, and that others were just there to gather and have fun (without drinking). The greater crowd receives the benefit of the doubt rather than group them all together in judgment.”
Fansler said many drove away from the scene when he attempted to make contact with them, leaving the parking lot littered with alcohol. Fansler said he knew most of the kids and their parents.
“I will see and speak with parents. Some parents are already reaching out after seeing the video,” Fansler said Monday.
The message Fansler brought was one of making wise choices as the wrong ones could be life changing. He said if parents do not talk to the youngsters about alcohol, their decisions could be devastating. He used his own bad decisions when he was younger as a cautionary tale.
Although this type of gathering does not happen often in LPPD’s jurisdiction, Fansler fears it happens in others.
“The ones (kids) who stayed behind earned my respect,” Fasnler said. “They exhibited good character and judgment. It is not exactly a pass to break the law though.”
Fansler wants all parents to talk to their teens and likewise, teens to their parents about alcohol use and driving and the consequences.
“I have no desire to hunt these kids down and charge them. I prefer they heed my request and begin making better decisions. If seen again, however, that will result in greater consequence.”
According to Fansler, minors in possession of alcohol could be charged with violating Flroida State Statute 562.111.
“I simply hate to see young adults making the same mistakes I made at their age,” Fansler said. “Alcohol consumption at such an age leads to so many more errors in judgment and decision making. The course of one’s entire life can change dramatically over one night of drinking. If one believes they need to drink to be cool, they have already replaced the ‘c’ with an ‘f’ and become a fool. Find better ways to enjoy youth ... ways you won’t look back in regret.”
Fansler admitted he had been that “fool.” He called on the future leaders to use their imagination and find things to do besides sitting in a parking lot or the woods drinking.