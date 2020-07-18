Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 89F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 76F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.