For those who clutch to the notion that the so-called end times are upon us, there was the hoax of Planet Nibiru, which was to take out the Earth in 2017. Controversy swirled around this fabrication until it was proven to be yet another fantasy for the gullible.
There have been any number of claims by various quacks of the coming destruction of Earth by a celestial visitor. Most have been declared false.
But don’t despair. There is one which is very much a fact and that is the asteroid labeled Apophis. The 1,100-foot space rock has been whirling through space for some time as astrologers keep an attentive eye on it.
On April 13, 2029 Apophis is calculated to pass a mere 19,000 miles from Earth. In the grand scope of space, this is an alarming close call.
Unlike Nibiru, Apophis is real and warrants intense study. Even a small deviation in its plotted course could spell disaster for our planet.
Conspiracy theorists long for something to capture the imagination of their gullible disciples. Be careful what you wish for; now you have it. Call it fulfillment of some Bible prophecy or call it what it really is – a dangerous interstellar visitor that could mark the end of civilization. None can tell the future for sure, but Apophis is a reality that could suddenly make our political and religious pettiness so insignificant. 19,000 miles is far too close for comfort.
Horace Markley
Sebring