The recent resignation of Bari Weis as a senior opinion editor of the New York Times has created a bit of a storm in the world of mainstream media. According to her 6-page resignation letter, the main reason Ms. Weis resigned was because - “[A] new consensus has emerged in the press, but perhaps especially at this paper: that truth isn’t a process of collective discovery, but an orthodoxy already known to an enlightened few whose job is to inform everyone else. If a person’s ideology is in keeping with the new orthodoxy, they and their work remain unscrutinized. Everyone else lives in fear of the digital thunderdome.”
To her point, the left-leaning bias of the mainstream press has become so pervasive that it is almost cliché to complain about it. It is so prevalent that, for the vast majority of newspapers, I can almost always predict the liberal slant that an editor’s opinion piece will take - even before I read the first sentence. I am rarely surprised. But I was surprised by Jim Ervin’s guest column that your paper chose to publish in Tuesday’s edition. Knowing that Jim Ervin is a journalist (and a good one), I was fully prepared to see the all-too-familiar attack on Republicans, conservatives, or centrists. But instead, I found myself reading a targeted critique of progressive Democrats. Regardless of whether I agreed with his point, it was refreshing to read an opinion piece by a journalist that did not toe the typical progressive view that readers almost always get from the mainstream print media.
I don’t pretend to be enlightened enough to say that centrist or conservative political positions are always (or even generally) the best policy. But I am enlightened enough to say with confidence that being exposed only to “progressive/liberal” political positions or only to “conservative” political positions is not healthy for readers. I applaud you for publishing Jim Ervin’s op-ed piece that stakes out a political opinion that is far too rare with mainstream journalists.
Walter H. Nunnallee
Avon Park