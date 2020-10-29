SEBRING — Have you ever had raw okra, put sweet potato greens in your salad or eaten hibiscus?
Did you know you can, and that you can grow them yourself, right here, in Florida’s sandy hills and subtropical climate?
Aisha Alayande of Heartland Core Wellness — formerly called Drug Free Highlands — and Jasmine Westbrooks of EatWell Exchange have done that at a community garden on North Commerce Avenue. They want to teach people in Highlands County to do the same, so everyone has enough to eat.
It’s part of a program called Farfromhünger, a Heartland Core Wellness partnership with EatWell Exchange, Heartland Foodbank, and other community partners to provide nutrition education, food prep demonstrations, community gardens, blood pressure checks, cessation classes and more to people in the community.
Studies have shown, Alayande said, that even when county residents have a job and a nearby store, that doesn’t mean they can buy much food or that the food they can buy is healthy.
A few years ago, local health officials conducted studies for the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP), Alayande said. CHIP is an initiative that started in 2018 from Florida Prosperity Partnership meetings. Results showed this area has needs.
“We have food insecurity here,” Alayande said.
First, is a transportation issue, she said: People without reliable transportation cannot get to supermarkets or good farmers’ markets.
Some may have a Dollar General nearby, a safe walking or quick driving distance, but those stores don’t carry fresh produce.
Other stores have limited selection, she said, but it’s not just access. It’s also culture.
“Here we have a high-diabetes population,” Alayande said. “We’re a fast-food nation.”
People eat drive-through, but also live on processed shelf-stable boxed or canned foods full of carbohydrates, salt, sugar and/or preservatives.
In 2017, Alayande said, studies showed 31% of the Highlands County population was obese, versus 26% statewide.
“That’s one in four in the state and one in three in the county,” she said.
To solve problems of access, the Farfromhünger partnership has The Heartland Food Bank providing food at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 928 State Road 17 in Sebring.
To deal with selection, a community garden at 200 N. Commerce Ave., Alayande said. It may also help people overcome food-based addictions, she said, which are just as prevalent, perhaps more so than chemical addictions.
“A lot of issues come from trauma and a side effect is a poor relationship with food,” Alayande said. “The goal with the community garden is to reintroduce healthy foods and also different ways of incorporating them into your diet.”
People meet at 8 a.m. every Saturday to grow okra, hibiscus, sweet potatoes, Malabar spinach, pineapple, peppers, basil and oregano; to learn about food nutrition, and to establish a better relationship with food.
Alayande and Westbrooks also will host a seminar at 3 p.m. today (Friday), available through HeartlandCoreWellness.org on how people can reverse these problems and change eating habits for the better.
Ultimately, Alayande said, she wants to have cooking classes at her offices, teaching new healthier takes on Southern cuisine — lighter versions of greens and cornbread.
She said people can air-fry okra, or just eat it raw. She has.
“It had a sweetness to it,” Alayande said.
She’s most proud of the people who volunteer to grow food, to whom Farfromhünger gives starter plants.
The volunteers are a diverse group of ages and cultures, she said.
One girl, 4 years old, from a family who has grown food for a while was educating adults on the different plants, while old and young worked together to establish the plants.
“That is one of the joys of having this garden,” Alayande said. “Food brings people together.”