SEBRING — Florida Farm Bureau members one again had its own version of a tractor pull at this year’s annual meeting and banquet.
Bidding on a pound cake baked by Janice Walker went up to $3,000, in a repeat of the bidding war in 2019 between Brad Lundy of Everglades Equipment Group (John Deere) and Dan Franklin of Ridge Equipment Co. (Kubota).
In addition, Highlands County Farm Bureau honored Judy Bronson for her many years of service to the Florida Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee, as well as Marvin Kahn with the 2021 Mason G. Smoak Friend of Agriculture Award. Marvin Kahn and his wife, Elsa, were not in attendance, but his employees accepted on his behalf.
However, it was the cake auction that got everyone stirred up.
Two years ago, the two tractor suppliers pitted their horsepower against each other on an Oreo cookie layer cake. Originally, the John Deere dealer won with a $500 bid, but after a few more cakes sold at auction, the Oreo cake got re-donated. Franklin bid $505, and a bidding war reopened. When the bidding stopped, Franklin had bought the cake for $700.
That year, the cake auction raised more than $2,100 for the organization’s funds, and last year’s meeting raised approximately $2,605 total from the cake auction, but the 2020 did not have a bidding war, according to Highlands County Farm Bureau member Susie Whitehouse.
This year, however, as in 2019, Whitehouse said that right after Everglades Equipment won the bid at $3,000, they donated it back and Ridge Equipment bid and paid $300.
The bidding overwhelmed Walker, who had to get up and cheer when her confection pulled in such a huge sale.
Other items up for bid included cakes, a pie and a batch of jellies. Winning bids, in order of dollar amounts, are:
- Kahlua Coffee Chocolate Cake — $80, bid by Brad Lundy of Everglades Equipment Group.
- Banana Cheesecake — $550, bid by Dan Franklin of Ridge Equipment Inc.
- Cinnamon Crunch Cake — $500 by American Hemp Manufacturing.
- Hershey’s Dark Chocolate Cake — $500, bid by Vaughn Hathaway of Hathaway Tree Farms.
- Reese’s Cup Cake — $500, bid by Lykes Bros. Inc.
- Pumpkin cake — $450, bid by Brad Lundy of Everglades Equipment Group.
- Sour cream Coffee Cake — $450., bid by Glean Cooper of Glade & Grove Supply Co.
- Sour Cream Pound Cake — $350, by Justin Hood of Hood Citrus.
- Jellies — $250, bid by Jason Kopta.
- Pumpkin Pie — $225, bid by County Commissioner Scott Kirouac.
All of the proceeds of the cake auction will go to the Florida Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership programs, which focus on educating the youth on agriculture through various means, including the annual youth speech contest, agriculture education in the school and in children’s museums, as well as other programs.
Avon Park native Dee Gordon, professional baseball player, donated a Seattle jersey, the proceeds of which will support the Highlands County Young Farmers & Ranchers. Kopta won the jersey in silent auction for $400. Young Farmers & Ranchers updated the greater membership on their activities and a project planned for 2022.
Also, the meeting held a chance drawing to benefit the Lake Placid High School chapter of the Future Farmers of America (FFA).