SEBRING — Highlands County Farm Bureau, Heartland Food Bank, the United Way of Central Florida and Feed Tampa Bay saw the results of a unique partnership this month.
As a result, approximately 50 families saw the benefit with 2-pound packages of Highlands County-grown hog sausage, provided from prize hogs at this year’s Highlands County Fair.
Trevor Murphy, board member for Highlands County Farm Bureau, said Farm Bureau started working with United Way as early as November last year on this project.
“The big thing has been the food drops,” Murphy said.
One of the biggest each week, for Sebring, takes place at Highland Community Church. Another, according to Highlands County Farm Bureau Vice President Jason Kopta, who is also pastor for His For Life Ministries in Avon Park, takes place through the Church Service Center in Avon Park.
The Sebring event combines efforts from Highland Community Church, Neighborhood Church Sebring, St. Agnes Episcopal Church and St. John United Methodist Church.
The big thing for food drops has been supply, which has dropped considerably, according to Heartland Food Bank Executive Director Bob McNeilley. Where once he saw a couple dozen pallets of food from one particular supermarket’s regular donations, all they can supply now is four pallets. The biggest shortage is meat: any source of protein.
Murphy said he and his fellow agriculturalists found an answer. This year’s annual Highlands County Fair set record purchase prices at auction for competition hogs raised locally on high-quality feed, Murphy said. The local Farm Bureau bought four from competitors, he said, and another two “off the rail.”
Farm Bureau members then paid the processing costs, approximately $2,000 total, to turn the hogs into 2-pound packages of sausage. That sausage arrived via a Feeding Tampa Bay truck at Heartland Food Bank this week for storage in one of the site’s walk-in coolers in preparation for Friday’s food drop at Highland Community Church.
With all the supply problems, whether it be shortages of food on grocery store shelves, shortage of labor in the supply chain or a shortage of income for homes in the face of rising prices, Murphy said one thing that hasn’t been in short supply has been agricultural products, not on the farm or the ranch.
“We in agriculture didn’t stop growing [citrus] or raising hogs,” Murphy said. “It’s a logistics problem.”
McNeilley said he’s also trying to encourage donations of fresh fruit versus canned goods for health reasons. One homeless man he’s worked with suffered stomach problems from too much salt in preserved food.
There has to be variety, McNeilley said. Someone might provide fish, for example, but McNeilley said someone like him, with a bad allergic reaction to fish, would not be able to take it.
The need is there. Food Ministry Director Brian Jurkowski for Highland Community Church’s “Hearts for Hunger,” said their distribution started in April and May of 2020 and is still going. They started with an average of 240 families per week and still serve 200-205 each week, with a rolling drive-up load-and-go system, with all volunteer labor.
Jurkowski said programs like theirs have felt the pinch.
“The Food Bank used to be loaded,” Jurkowski said. “Now, it’s a challenge. There’s not as much coming in.”
Meanwhile, Kopta said he is glad to see McNeilley organizing feeding efforts. which in the past have used a “shotgun approach.”
McNeilley said that, when he started his job 14 months ago, he rearranged the facility so that the charities shopping for distribution — it’s not open to the general public — could be sure the food was high-quality and could see how much was available.
One courtesy rule he has is to leave enough for others: “If you see eight, take only four. If you see four, take only two.”
He also works closely with charities and churches, encouraging them to give, but not “over give.”
“This is a hand-up, not a hand out,” McNeilley said. “I always say, ‘You have to be a participant in your own life.’”