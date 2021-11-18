LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Farm Bureau is celebrating Farm-City Week from Nov. 17-24. To kick off the event, HCFB partnered with United Way of Central Florida and together the groups were able to provide food and funds toward ending hunger in the county.
On Thursday, Nov. 11, the HCFB presented United Way with a check at First Baptist Church of Lake Placid (South Oak). The organizations sponsored a food drive of fresh produce, food and water to FBCLP. The church, in conjunction with Feeding Tampa Bay and United Way Central Florida, host a bi-monthly drive-thru pantry. The pantry is normally open on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. November and December schedules are different due to holidays. For holiday schedule call 863-465-3721.
“Highlands County Farm Bureau partnered with the United Way of Central Florida this year to provide a $1,000 donation towards their End Hunger Initiative for Highlands County,” HCFB Board President Trevor Murphy said.
Food insecurity is a very real problem in the county. Murphy stated the county’s food insecurity rate was 16.6% of the population, which equated to 17,326 people. The percentage has risen since the Feeding America report showed Highlands at 15% in 2016.
“UWCF partners with local donors to secure funding for 72 food drops per year – two per month in Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring,” Murphy said. “The donation from Highlands County Farm Bureau helped 148 households that came to the distribution site located at the South Oak First Baptist Church in Lake Placid.”
Murphy explained Farm-City Week is a ”time to recognize and celebrate the importance of relationships between farmers, consumers, community leaders and everyone in between who contribute to our safe, abundant food supply. Florida agriculture, natural resource and food industries employ more than 2 million individuals and annually contributes $146 billion to Florida’s economy.”
Educating the public on farming is very important, especially in an agriculturally driven county like Highlands. The Farm Bureau members donate their time and products to donate to and volunteer with the Highlands County Fair, Highlands County Ag-Venture, Future Farmers of America, 4H programs and more.
“According to a University of Florida IFAS study, agricultural and related industries generate 11,489 jobs (30.1% of the total) and $634 million in Gross Regional Product for Highlands County,” Murphy said.
The Florida Farm Bureau is the state’s largest agricultural organization and was started in 1941 by citrus growers who were concerned about the low prices they were getting. The bureau’s mission is to increase the net income for farmers and ranchers, Murphy said.