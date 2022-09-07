LAKE PLACID – The popular Farmer’s Market is about to get a new home — just a few feet from its last home.
The empty green space where fruit, flower, vegetable, seafood and other vendors once sold their wares is now gone, replaced by a cinder block building that will house a new wine shop. That’s not the end of the popular Saturday morning market, however, because the Town Council, the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, and the managers of the Lake Placid Farmer’s Market have agreed to close a block of Main Avenue every Saturday from Oct. 15 to April 19, 2023.
The main drag will be blocked from Dal Hall Boulevard to Bellview Street from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to allow rows of vendors to sell art, sculpture, yard statuary, clothes, spices, and just about everything else to shoppers who enjoy mingling at an outdoor market. The market has drawn locals and tourists in growing numbers, which also brings customers to downtown restaurants, bars, and other businesses.
Though the town wants to make the new location work, council members want to hear from the public at its regular Town Council meeting Monday, including those who live on Pine Avenue and Bellview Street, where traffic will be diverted every Saturday morning.
“All the businesses in the area are good with it, but we want to make sure,” Royce said. “When we send traffic through some neighborhoods, they might be impacted.”
Farmer’s Market manager Theresa Torrella, the council, and the Highlands County commission (Main Avenue is County Road 17) are all signatories to the contract for the road closing. The Farmer’s Market organizers will have to obtain insurance, pay for police presence, and other town costs before the agreement becomes real.
“I perceive that during the council meeting, we will know whether they are willing to do that,” Royce said.
Torrella wants to reopen the market next month.
“I was happy with the Town Council and their support,” Torrella said recently. “I think it’s a good step for the community. We have a lot of work left to do, but it’s a good beginning.”
The public hearing is Monday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at 1069 U.S. 27 North.