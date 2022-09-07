LAKE PLACID – The popular Farmer’s Market is about to get a new home — just a few feet from its last home.

The empty green space where fruit, flower, vegetable, seafood and other vendors once sold their wares is now gone, replaced by a cinder block building that will house a new wine shop. That’s not the end of the popular Saturday morning market, however, because the Town Council, the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, and the managers of the Lake Placid Farmer’s Market have agreed to close a block of Main Avenue every Saturday from Oct. 15 to April 19, 2023.

