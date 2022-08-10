Farmer's market asks town for Saturday street closing

LAKE PLACID — When Journal Plaza broke ground on its new wing of shops last month, it temporarily removed the downtown green space where families perused vegetable stands, pastry and flower vendors, and booths filled with crafts and other wares.
The manager of the farmer’s market – which saw a good crowd every Saturday morning – asked the Town Council Monday to close off a section of North Main Avenue from mid-October to May.
Main Avenue – which is actually County Road 17, also runs through downtown Sebring – is owned and maintained by Highlands County, so the county must also agree.
Calling the market “something pretty special for the community,” farmer’s market manager Theresa Torrella told the council the new location would benefit the town, local businesses, vendors and “create a large space for the community to join us.”
To show its support, the council approved a three-party proposal developed by Lake Placid Vice Mayor Ray Royce. The plan would close North Main Avenue from Dal Hall Boulevard to East Belleview Street at the times Torrella requests.
The plan requires buy-in from three parties: Highlands County, the town, and farmer’s market organizers. Torrella will have to get Highlands County onboard and follow their requirements, too.
As for the town, the council agreed to the following tenets for a future permit for closing the road:
- The town must be held harmless for liability and other fashions
- The market must carry proper liability insurance
- The market organizers will pay all town costs associated with its support of the farmer’s market, including any work provided by any town departments including traffic management, maintenance, police presence, trash and debris cleanup, signage and other costs
- Development of a well-defined Lists of Obligations and Responsibilities for the market organizers, Highlands County, and Lake Placid
- The town or county may discontinue the permit agreement temporarily or full, at will.
- The farmer’s market can operate on the street only after all the parties have signed off on the permit and agreement.
Councilman Greg Sapp liked the agreement framework.
“The ability to terminate (the agreement) is good and is in there, so there is comfort for me there,” Sapp said.
The council also directed town staff to help Torrella prepare her application with the county engineer. Torrella said Tuesday that she’s contacted the county Engineering Department to get the ball rolling.
“I was happy with the Town Council and their support,” Torrella said Tuesday. “I think it’s a good step for the community, we have a lot of work left to do, but it’s a good beginning.”
The excavated ground that replaced the greenspace is owned by Ken and Elizabeth LeBlanc, the developers of Journal Plaza. They have long-valued the farmer’s market presence, but they’ve always planned to expand the plaza, which anchors North Main Avenue.
“Our goal is to start it up again in mid-October,” Torrella said of the market. “There’s a lot of work to do between the county and the town, and our organization, but that is the goal.”
Mayor John Holbrook liked the idea of a street market.
“There could be growing pains, but this could be a good thing for the community,” Holbrook said. “A lot of towns in Florida do this. I encourage everyone, if this passes, to work together to make this work for our community.”