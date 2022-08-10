Farmer's market asks town for Saturday street closing

The site of the Saturday morning Lake Placid Farmer’s Market is being developed by its owner. The market organizers are asking the town to close Main Street on Saturdays to serve as its new venue.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

LAKE PLACID — When Journal Plaza broke ground on its new wing of shops last month, it temporarily removed the downtown green space where families perused vegetable stands, pastry and flower vendors, and booths filled with crafts and other wares.

The manager of the farmer’s market – which saw a good crowd every Saturday morning – asked the Town Council Monday to close off a section of North Main Avenue from mid-October to May.

