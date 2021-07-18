This home is located at 5815 Fig Road in Sebring. The home is priced at $289,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
On about one acre of land, this three-bedroom, two-bath boasts over 2,200 square feet of air-conditioned space. It’s a bright, split floor plan and has been freshly painted in and out. Beautiful oak floors, all wood trim, wide wood window sills, solid wood doors with antique “like” door handles and veneer plaster walls.
Feel right at home cooking up your favorite meals in this great kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a 28-inch stainless sink with a window above it overlooking the backyard. This kitchen has all the storage space you could need with plenty of cabinets and slide out drawers.
The grand master suite is quite spacious, about 23 feet, 8 inches by 10 feet, 11 inches, with a spa-like bathroom that includes a walk-in tile shower, jet-powered bathtub, bidet and extra large vanity. Across the master suite and through French doors are the other two great size bedrooms with guest bathroom in between.
There’s even more to see upstairs with a beautiful air-conditioned, loft-like space with pressure treated pine walls and ceilings, which could easily be a fourth bedroom or even a media/game room. Looking for additional storage space? From the upstairs room you can also access the great, long attic space.
Enjoy quiet time on your covered front or back porch and let your pets roam free in the fenced-in backyard. Lots of upgrades including new pump, new water softener system, new water heater, new carpet, new window blinds and the AC was new in 2018. With about an acre of land there’s definitely plenty of room to add a garage or workshop. This home is close to town, yet you’ll feel like you’re out in the country. Come take a look today.
For more information or to schedule a tour of this property, call Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-985-0077.
MLS #280706