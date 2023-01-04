The idea for this Christmas gift for my granddaughter sparked my enthusiasm. I had done this many years before. Could I do it again?
Despite obstacles and challenges, I trusted God’s divine nature in me to keep me focused so I could bring into being two puppets for my soon-to-be Kindergarten teacher granddaughter.
First, there were no puppet patterns available in stores. At last, I ordered one on the internet and looked forward to proceeding.
However, the ones I’d made before were smaller and easily formed. (I had hoped to pass them on to her but they were donated during our move!). But these new puppets would be more professional looking and much larger.
Had I taken on too much? I wondered.
Step-by-step, I sewed the head, body, arms and legs and stuffed them. Next was the foam to create the shape. Without my husband Ken’s help and even an internet video chat with the creator of the pattern, I would have been stuck more than once.
At last, outer and inner parts were connected and the semblance of a puppet was taking shape.
There were a couple of setbacks and a few do-overs. Giving up wasn’t an option. So, I asked the Lord to help me think clearly when I felt confused and seek help when I needed it.
Isn’t life kind of like that?
We wake up each morning with great plans for the day. We seek to honor God in our decisions. As we move along step-by-step, we sometimes encounter obstacles and challenges that we hadn’t anticipated. Even some do-overs.
It’s then that a word from Scripture sets us on the right path. Like 2 Thessalonians 2:16 NLT that says, “Now may our Lord Jesus Christ himself and God our Father, who loved us and by his grace gave us eternal comfort and a wonderful hope, comfort you and strengthen you in every good thing you do and say.”
Strengthen can also be translated establish.
I like that because it reminds me of my firm foundation in Christ.
After adding facial features and yarn hairdos, finding appropriate clothing and shoes…a boy and girl puppet smiled back at me. Joy filled me as I anticipated giving the gift.
The puppets were fashioned by design.
But nothing can compare with how our God designed us and is always there to encourage us never leaving or forsaking us.
As we enter 2023, walk with the One who fashioned you by design…step-by-step, hand-in-hand “in every good thing you do and say.” Selah