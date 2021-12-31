It sits there with models of a Shelby 427 Cobra and a 2006 Mustang GT. I dreamed of one and owned the other, I’ll let you figure out which was which. The third “go fast” model is very special and has been with me for over 20 years. I’ve moved it from office to office, a talisman marking a point in time.
The large-scale museum grade model was made in the first aerospace/aviation class at Lake Placid High School. I was then in the early stages of developing the course. At that time, there were no other high school programs I could review and steal things from. I found a great textbook to use, the Jeppesen Private Pilot Manual which covered the early history of aviation and provided the material a person needed to know to earn their private pilot license. I just needed to develop the classroom sessions and lesson plans. It was a challenge.
An activity I developed was to have each student select a plastic aircraft model kit to build. Many of us who had a passion for airplanes built many models of our favorites or the latest fastest thing in the sky. That was years ago, and today’s youth are more interested in flying or driving something fast in a computer game. Building plastic models is a thing of the past.
I had the students do a research paper on the aircraft they selected. For a manufacturer to produce a model kit, the aircraft more than likely was of some historical significance or was just unusual. I wanted the students to discover that information and have an appreciation for what they were recreating in smaller scale.
Another lesson is the ability to overcome a serious condition I told them they all had, and it could be very serious if they didn’t deal with it. No, I’m not talking about sniffing the glue. It was the condition of “impatience”. We live in an instant world. We want it all now, within minutes or less, instant this or that. I told the students if they wanted to do a good job on the model, it would take patience and recognizing an “order of operations”, in other words follow the directions. Does anyone remember the line, “Paint all the parts before assembly?” Most had never assembled a plastic model and there was much to learn about the process.
There were many models that seemed to have a paint job of glue and fingerprints, and there were some that were works of art. One of the works of art is sitting on the shelf in my office.
The F-15 Eagle with the large EG initials on the tail represents an aircraft that was based at Eglin Air Force Base with the 33rd Tactical Fighter Wing in the Florida panhandle. What is also special about the model is that my son Mike was stationed at Eglin at the time and was assigned to work on F-15s. When he came home on leave and saw the model, his comment was: “I worked on that aircraft. It is the Wing Commander’s, and all the decals and placards are correct and in the right place.”
The model was built by Ron Cathy. Ron was a student who was deeply interested in aviation, and it was a pleasure to have him in class through the years. Those early classes and the students helped shape and guide the program to what it is today. We were aviation pioneers in our own way. Ron went on to graduate from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, earned his pilot’s license and advanced ratings. We stayed in touch from time to time early on, but as time went by (21+ years) you lose touch. Every time I see the model on the shelf I think of Ron and those early years.
Becky and I were having lunch at our favorite restaurant, Faded Bistro, in Sebring. Who walks up out of the blue but Ron Cathy. Not the little blond-headed, wet-behind-the-ears student I once had but a full-grown man with a story to tell. Ron is now working for a company that designs and installs custom aircraft interiors for luxury aircraft. He works from his home in Sebring for a New York company and travels the world. He has met with the Royal Saudi family designing interiors of their aircraft and other high-profile clients. Ron is “flying” in some very rare air. Ron has a teenage son who he would like to see enroll in our high school aviation program next year. Having a “second generation” student become a part of our aviation program is significant.
Maybe it is a sign I’m getting old, but I think it is a statement that we have developed something that is standing the test of time and is proof we have done what we set out to do, developing options and opportunities for our youth through aviation and engineering programs.
It is New Year’s Eve today, and as we set out to make 2022 even better than 2021, I wish a very Happy New Year to you and yours.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.