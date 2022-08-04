WAUCHULA — A 69-year-old female from Ft. Meade, died as a result of a crash on Tuesday night while her three passengers only had minor injuries.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol press release, vehicle 1, an SUV driven by a 62-year-old man from Avon Park and his passenger, a 61-year-old male, were heading east on Lake Branch Road. They approached the stop sign at the intersection of County Road 664A.
Meanwhile, another SUV, vehicle 2, was driven by a 69-year-old female who had three passengers with her, a 92-year-old male, a 44-year-old female and a 12-year-old male, all from Ft. Meade. The vehicle was headed northbound on CR 664A approaching the same intersection.
FHP said vehicle 1 did not stop at the sign. The front of vehicle 1 hit the left side of the second SUV. The driver of vehicle 2 was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The report shows everyone involved were wearing seat belts.
The passenger in vehicle 1 only had minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
FHP does not give the names of those involved with a crash or the makes and models of the vehicles until the final reports have been signed off on. The process can take weeks or months.