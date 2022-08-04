WAUCHULA — A 69-year-old female from Ft. Meade, died as a result of a crash on Tuesday night while her three passengers only had minor injuries.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol press release, vehicle 1, an SUV driven by a 62-year-old man from Avon Park and his passenger, a 61-year-old male, were heading east on Lake Branch Road. They approached the stop sign at the intersection of County Road 664A.

