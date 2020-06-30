LAKE PLACID — A Sebring woman – Opal N. Kendricks, 33 – was killed Monday morning in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 27 near the north entrance to Lake Henry Drive.
According to Lake Placid Police Captain Mark Schneider, Kendricks was driving her white 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt southbound on U. S. 27 in the far right (west) lane. For some unknown reason, Kendricks drove off the road onto the right shoulder. He said she over-corrected to the left, crossing both lanes of southbound traffic.
Kendricks flipped the car in the median. Kendricks’ car came to rest in the far right (east) northbound lane. The car was turned onto the driver’s side and the nose of the car was facing north.
The young woman was ejected.
According to Schneider, the woman’s next of kin has been notified. The wreck is still under investigation per Schneider.
Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed for hours. There were two other wrecks that resulted from traffic backups. The other wrecks were not serious.
Lake Placid Police Department took the lead on the wreck, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office helped with traffic enforcement and Florida Highway Patrol assisted LPPD with scene measurements. Highlands County Fire Rescue was on scene as well.