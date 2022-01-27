SEBRING — Zasha Colon, the Sebring woman charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter in a wrong-way crash on Jan. 17, was arrested three times for alcohol-fueled domestic battery in the months before the fatal accident.
In each case, a county court judge ordered her to abstain from alcohol and to sign-up for substance abuse evaluation. Highlands County Prosecutor Richard Ellis had to drop each of the charges after the father failed to participate in the cases.
“The husband also refused to provide a sworn statement under oath,” Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said. “In two instances there were no witnesses to the domestic dispute. With an uncooperative victim and contradicting statements the prosecution is prevented from pursuing further action.”
Sebring Police officers booked Colon, 45, for domestic battery on July 18, again on August 18, and a third time on Nov. 7. Officers noted Colon smelled of alcohol during two of those arrests.
July arrest
Colon’s July arrest occurred when police answered a domestic disturbance call to her home. They interviewed her husband there, who told them his wife had punched and shoved him. He also said she had “started throwing things around the kitchen and breaking things.”
After seeing injuries on her husband’s face, they arrested her and charged her with domestic battery. As part of her pretrial release on July 20, County Court Judge Anthony Ritenour ordered her to abstain from drinking alcohol, sign up for substance abuse evaluation and submit to a random breathalyzer test. The state dropped the charges against Colon on August 3.
August arrest
Two weeks later, on August 18, dispatchers got a call from her son about a possible suicide attempt. He told dispatchers that “his mother was drunk and making suicidal statements,” Colon’s August arrest affidavit states. When police arrived at the home, they noted Colon was under the influence of alcohol “due to her being unsteady on her feet and slurring her words when speaking.” She told officers her son was “ungrateful.” Police noted a cut on her husband’s face, who told police he had stood between his wife and son as she yelled at her son. Her son told police he did not see his mother hit anyone.
For a second time, Ritenour ordered Colon to refrain from drinking alcohol while she was on pretrial supervision.
Ellis, however, dropped the charges on August 31 after her husband asked them to. He told them he had “assumed the risk” when he stood between his wife and son while the two were arguing.
November arrest
Eight days later, dispatchers again got a call from Colon’s husband and responded to the home. Her husband told officers she had slapped and shoved him as he was cooking. Police again arrested her and brought her to jail.
The next day, Nov. 8, when she was brought before Ritenour for a third time on domestic battery charges, he ordered her — again for the third time — to abstain from drinking alcohol as a condition of her pretrial release. He also imposed a $5,000 bond. He ordered her to sign up for substance abuse treatment within three days of her release and show proof within 10 days that she had done so. Ritenour also ordered Colon to submit to random breathalyzer testing.
Prosecutor Ellis dropped the charges against Colon on Nov. 18, again at the husband’s request, saying the event had been a “swearing match with no independent witnesses.”
Then, at 9:30 p.m. on Monday Jan. 17, Colon pulled herself through the driver’s side window of her wrecked Chevrolet SUV. Standing unsteadily on bare feet, she beheld the scene police say she created on Sebring Parkway.
Scattered debris from her head-on collision with another car filled both southbound lanes of the highway. Colon, who wore a blue Bud Light sweatshirt and other clothes, had a blood alcohol level of .115, according to Florida Highway Patrol homicide investigator C.P. Slowick.
Slowick wrote in his report that Colon had been driving north in the southbound lanes of the parkway.
The body of Miguel Medina Cruz was still in the driver’s seat of his now-crushed, red Nissan Sentra; the body of a 4-year-old was in the Sentra’s back seat. Three other passengers, including a 34-year-old woman and two children, were hospitalized with serious bodily injuries. First responders say Colon showed signs of impairment. She let EMTs draw blood from her at the scene.
When Slowick, who specializes in fatal car accidents, arrived at the scene at midnight, he found Colon sitting in the back seat of an FHP cruiser. He walked Colon in front of the cruiser’s dash cam and gave her roadside sobriety tests, which he said she failed.
Colon was taken to the hospital, medically cleared and taken to the Highlands County Jail where she remains charged with two counts of DUI-manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, three counts DUI serious bodily harm, and two counts of DUI personal property damage for destroying the two cars.
If convicted, she faces mandatory 10 years in prison for each manslaughter charge; 15 years in prison for each vehicular homicide charge; DUI serious bodily harm, five years for each, and property damage in a DUI crash, up to a year in prison for each count.
Colon will be arraigned before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on Feb. 21.