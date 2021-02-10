FROSTPROOF — Jory Plummer was shot twice and later died in a Sebring hospital after he allegedly burglarized a home in an unincorporated neighborhood about 1 a.m. on Feb. 7. Polk County sheriff’s officials said in a press release the investigation was still ongoing.
According to the Feb. 8 press release, Plummer allegedly burglarized a home where a husband, wife and three children were sleeping. The woman heard banging on the front door and woke her husband to check out the noise. The husband went to the front of the house where he saw the front door was forcibly opened.
Fearing his home was being burglarized, the man armed himself with a handgun. The husband saw Plummer outside of the house. According to PCSO officials, Plummer was yelling obscenities at the homeowner.
The homeowner said Plummer was acting “out of control” and he commanded Plummer to leave the property numerous times. The release states that’s when Plummer ran toward the resident, charging at him. officials said the homeowner was afraid for his life and shot Plummer.
Plummer began to head away from the home but turned around again and allegedly charged the husband again. The resident fired another shot, hitting Plummer a second time.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies performed “life saving measures” but, despite being transported to a Sebring hospital, Plummer died from his injuries.
Plummer has a prior criminal history that includes nine felonies and nine misdemeanors. They include charges of “sexual assault, domestic violence battery, tampering with evidence, forgery, resisting a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended driver’s license, violation of probation, and failure to appear,” according to the release.
Sheriff Grady Judd commented on the shooting.
“People have a right to be safe in their home, and when necessary, defend that safety,” he said. “At this point in the investigation, the evidence indicates that the resident acted in self-defense.”