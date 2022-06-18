LAKE PLACID — Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday about 10:43 p.m. The incident took place at Jupiter Road N.W. in the Placid Lakes subdivision of Lake Placid.
HCSO officials have identified the victim as 27-year-old Christopher Snider. Officials say the next of kin has been notified.
HCSO said they are still investigating the circumstances around the shooting. Anyone with information should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn cash rewards.