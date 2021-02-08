SEBRING — People familiar with Stryker Road said the death of a 39-year-old man, who died there at 6:20 p.m. Jan. 7 while riding his bicycle, might have been prevented.
Tommy M. Griffin, resident of Avon Park Lakes, said his wife saw it happen. She swerved to miss the cyclist, but the motorist behind her didn’t see the cyclist and hit him.
Griffin presented a letter with a petition to county commissioners last week asking them to help make the community safer. Citing the cyclist’s death, he blamed a lack of sidewalks and nighttime lighting in the area and a lack of caution by drivers, particularly speeders and large trucks.
He asked commissioners to lobby for a lower speed limits on Stryker from 45 mph to 35 mph between North Ivington Road and North Olivia Drive, and from 35 mph to 25 mph from Olivia Drive to the west.
Another resident of that road, who asked not to be named but drives an import sedan, confirmed that the lack of overhead lights and sidewalks makes it difficult to evade obstacles on the road, especially if oncoming traffic is a truck with bright lights.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., who lives off the road, said there are plans for construction on Stryker this year to limit truck traffic and widen the road. He has also put in for grants to install sidewalks.
Howerton said that same stretch of road has seen three fatalities in the last five years, including two pedestrians. He also saw the aftermath of the cyclist wreck and said it was a bad time of night for visibility, given the lack of sidewalks in the area.
Much of the county’s road improvement projects, aside from making needed repairs, increasing capacity or providing alternative routes, have been focused on making some roads safer. The Florida Department of Transportation recently finished improvements at U.S. 27 and State Road 64, which Griffin noted had made that intersection safer to navigate.
Meanwhile, deaths on local roads continue. While 2020 saw 24 deaths on Highlands County roads, 2019 saw 31, 2018 had 20 and 2017 had 18, for a three-year average of 23, according to the FDOT Traffic Crash Facts Annual Report for 2019.
Among last year’s deaths were two cyclists and three pedestrians. Another four lost their lives riding motorcycles. Four fatal wrecks involved semi-trailers, including one of the motorcycle fatalities. One more, a 12-year-old, died riding an ATV.
What follows is a list of those who lost their lives on local roads last year. In some cases, Florida Highway Patrol reports did not provide names in initial reports and did not later identify those who died.
- Jan. 1 — Troy Lee Jones, 31, of Sebring died in a single vehicle wreck at County Road 17A and County Road 627 in Avon Park.
- Jan. 6 — Dale Ray Strang, 45, of Lake Placid died in a single-vehicle motorcycle wreck at County Road 621 and Cypress Isle Lane in Lake Placid. He was allegedly hit by another car after wrecking, but law enforcement did not locate that vehicle.
- Jan. 8 — Carlos Martinez-Leon, 28, of Venus died in a single-vehicle wreck at Old State Road 8, south of Pimlico Road.
- Jan. 12 — Kenny Lee Jenkins, 42, of Lake Placid died in a single-vehicle wreck on State Road 70, approximately 0.7 miles east of County Road 29.
- Jan. 28 — An unnamed Sebring driver, 62, died in a single-vehicle wreck on Duane Palmer Boulevard at Camelot Lane in Spring Lake Improvement District.
- Feb. 9 — Riley Carrington Thompson, 22, of Sebring was hit while riding a bicycle at Hallmark Avenue and Fillmore Avenue.
- March 20 — Kevin Scott, 32, of Bartow died in a wreck at SR 70 and U.S. 27.
- March 22 — Rebecca Lee Barrett, 45, Lake Placid died in a wreck at U.S. 27, north of Lake Josephine Drive.
- April 16 — Dawn Lynn Kekulani Shaedon, 63, of Avon Park died in a wreck on State Road 17 at Claradge Road.
- May 19 — Mark McElvey, 49, Sebring died in a motorcycle wreck at Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard and Booker Street.
- June 29 — Opal Kendricks, 33, Sebring died in a wreck at U.S. 27 near Lake Henry Drive.
- June 29 — Emilio Stefan Cardenas of Lake Placid died in a wreck at U.S. 27 and Interlake Boulevard involving a semi-trailer.
- July 18 — An unnamed motorcycle rider died in a wreck at Mike Kahn Road and Paradise Drive.
- July 22 — An unnamed 32-year-old pedestrian from Wauchula died in a hit-and-run wreck on SR 17 at Ramona Avenue.
- Aug. 3 — Ahmed Amaro San Juan, 26, of Bradenton died in a semi-trailer wreck and fire in the U.S. 27 northbound lane at Ben Hill Griffin Road/Old South Auto in Venus.
- Aug. 17 — Eneylson R. Feliz, 39, of West Palm Beach died in a wreck of a semi-trailer and two cars on SR 70 at Greenbriar Lane.
- Aug. 21 — Gerardo Calderon, 20, Lake Placid died in a single vehicle wreck at Grape Road and East Waterway Ave NW in Lake Placid.
- Sept. 12 — An unnamed pedestrian, age not given, died after being hit at Highlands Boulevard and Parkdale Drive in Lake Placid.
- Oct. 6 — James Carter, 44, of Lake Wales, a pedestrian, died after being hit at U.S. 27 and College Drive.
- Oct. 21 — Terry Lee Light, 36, of Avon Park, died on State Road 66, just west of South George Boulevard after passing stopped traffic on the shoulder, losing control, and laying the motorcycle down in front of an oncoming semi-trailer.
- Oct. 27 — Lemars Lee Manke, 50, of Sebring died win a wreck while riding his bicycle at U.S. 27 and Keiber Boulevard
- Dec. 12 — An unnamed person died in a head-on collision on U.S. 27, just north of Lake June Road.
- Dec. 17 — An unnamed 51-year-old man from Lake Placid was in a single-vehicle wreck on SR 70 at Placid Lakes Boulevard and died from his injuries a month later.
- Dec. 25 — Kody Newbould, 12, died in an ATV accident along Henscratch Road.