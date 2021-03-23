SEBRING — An unidentified driver died early Saturday morning on State Road 62 in Hardee County.
Florida Highway Patrol reports state investigators are still trying to determine the identity of the driver. Reports indicate gender may have been determined, but redacted. It was the only identifying information for the driver in reports.
Reports state that the vehicle, identified only as a sport-utility vehicle, was eastbound on SR 62, approaching Kelsey Road, approximately five miles west of U.S. 17.
For unknown reasons, the SUV veered left, left the roadway onto the north side grass shoulder, collided with a utility pole and caught fire.
The SUV came to rest on the north grass shoulder, and emergency medical responders pronounced the driver deceased on scene.
FHP is investigating the wreck to find out the identity of the driver, notify next of kin and determine, if possible, why the vehicle veered off the road.