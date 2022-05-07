GLADES COUNTY — A three-vehicle crash in Glades County left one person dead and several others with minor injuries, including a Lake Placid man and his passengers. The incident took place at 12:42 p.m. Thursday on State Road 78 near the intersection of U.S. 27.
The Florida Highway Patrol press release states a 27-year-old male, from West Palm Beach, was driving his van southbound on State Road 78 and approaching the intersection of U.S. 27.
Meanwhile, a 55-year-old male from Lake Placid was driving with three female passengers, westbound on U.S. 27 approaching the intersection of State Road 78. A third vehicle, a sedan driven by a 47-year-old female with a 58-year-old male passenger from Tampa, was behind the pickup truck from Lake Placid.
While the report states the crash is under investigation, it states the West Palm Beach man in the van did not stop at a posted sign and entered into the path of the pickup truck. This caused the front of the pickup truck to collide with the rear of the van, which spun into the path of the sedan.
The front of the sedan then collided with the front of the van. The van overturned and would come to a stop on the paved median on U.S. 27. The sedan also stopped in the same median while the pickup truck stopped in the outside lane of U.S. 27.
According to the report, the male passenger of the sedan died as a result of the accident but the driver had minor injuries. The driver of the van had only minor injuries; the driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries and “three other female passengers” had “none to minor injuries.”
The report shows the next of kin was notified for the man who died. For some reason, it is unknown whether any of the drivers or passengers were wearing their seat belts per the report.