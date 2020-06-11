LAKE PLACID — On June 5, 1950, Father Ireneo Lopez-Tovar fulfilled his father’s dream when he was ordained a Catholic priest in Burzos, Spain. And over the past 70 years, he has shared God’s Word with people around the world.
Father Lopez-Tovar tells how his father would take him on walks when he was only 6 years old. When they would see a church, his father would tell him that one day he would be a bishop. Unfortunately, his father passed away around that time and wasn’t at his ordination, at least not physically. But Reverend Lopez-Tovar always remembered those words.
Since becoming a priest at age 25, back in Spain, Father Lopez-Tovar volunteered to become a missionary to Africa, serving in Southern Rhodesia (called Zimbabwe today). In order to do that he had to become a British citizen as only people with British passports were allowed to stay in the country. During his 22 plus years in the mission field, he had to learn four different African tribal languages.
Father Lopez-Tovar was befriended by the Apostolic Delegate from Rome, who would become the Bishop of Camden, New Jersey. The bishop invited him to come to the United States and minister to the agricultural workers there. So, for another 20 some years, Father Lopez-Tovar served the spiritual needs of Puerto Rican and Mexican migrant workers.
One of those workers asked if he would come down to Florida to baptize his child. Father Lopez-Tovar accepted and found himself in Arcadia. He loved the climate and decided to stay. For many years, he helped out at St. James and the surrounding parishes. Now, at age 95, he lives in a condo in Lake Placid, and says Mass at St. James as often as he is able.
So, on June 3, in spite of the coronavirus, a special concelebrated Mass was held on the day of his 70th anniversary of being a priest. Three other priests assisted. They were the pastor of St. James, Reverend Vincent Clemente, the pastor of St. Catherine’s parish, Reverend Jose Gonzalez and Reverend Felix Gonzales of the Spanish Catholic Church in Lake Placid. Italy, Spain, and Venezuela, were represented.
Members of the congregation prayed along while wearing their protective masks and social distancing.
Following the 11 a.m. Mass, all were treated to lunch and desserts, including a decorated cake for the occasion. Father Lopez-Tovar reminisced that his sister, a nun, was able to attend his 50th anniversary, 20 years ago. But, this year she wasn’t able to come from Spain due to the virus; but, more importantly because she just turned 100.
Father Lopez-Tovar wishes to thank all those who participated in his special day.