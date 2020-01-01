SEBRING — 2019 marked the year that saw a local Catholic priest retire during an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of current and/or past parishioners.
Allegations against Fr. Nicholas McLoughlin, a.k.a. “Father Nick,” of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Avon Park became public in November 2018 and his current diocese, The Diocese of Venice of Florida, put him on administrative leave to allow for an objective review by the Diocese of St. Petersburg.
McLoughlin served as pastor for Corpus Christi Parish in Temple Terrace from 1973 to 1982, and a man who would have been a minor at that time made allegations of sexual abuse against him.
A letter provided to his current parishioners said that the Diocese of St. Petersburg determined that the allegations had “a semblance of truth.”
After months of investigation by the Diocese of St. Petersburg into the allegations of inappropriate behavior, the Review Board of that diocese found the accusations to be credible.
McLoughlin retired in April 2019, as a result, and his case was referred to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.
CatholicCulture.org states that the Congregation for the Doctrine serves to promote/defend doctrine and make judgments on matters that are of concern for the Catholic faith, such as new theological theories, writings contrary to the faith, privilege of faith in marriage cases, and in cases like this one, the judgment of crimes against the faith or its representatives.
In a letter to members of McLoughlin’s parish, Bishop Frank J. Dewane said McLoughlin continues to deny having done anything wrong in the matter. However, for the good of the parish, Dewane wrote, McLoughlin decided to retire.
“It is known that this outcome may disappoint many parishioners,” Dewane stated in his letter, dated April 6, 2019. “You are encouraged to entrust this matter to prayer, and to strive for unity and understanding.”
The dioceses are not the only ones conducting investigations. Pam Bondi, when she served as Florida’s attorney general, launched an investigation into all seven Catholic Dioceses in Florida regarding the handling of past sex abuse cases.
Alleged negligence
McLoughlin was named in a lawsuit 21 years ago, that the Diocese of Venice settled for $500,000, regarding a former Port Charlotte altar boy who claimed to be molested by another priest — Nicholas McLoughlin’s brother, Ed McLoughlin — and a choir director.
Ed McLoughlin was assistant pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at the time, and Nicholas McLoughlin was the pastor.
The young man said Diocesan officials, including Fr. Nicholas McLoughlin, failed to prevent the abuse, according to reports then by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.
The point of the lawsuit, as reported at the time, was to bring light to the lack of action by diocesan officials in such cases, and hopefully prevent future victims.
Alleged groping
Fr. Nicholas McLoughlin has had other allegations against him by adults. In April 2018, McLoughlin was alleged to have grabbed both breasts of a woman, 66 years old at the time, during confession, followed by tongue kissing and preventing her from leaving.
In May 2018, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office took a report and conducted an investigation into allegations, on a call from Susan Benton, former Highlands County sheriff and currently a victim’s advocate with the Archdiocese of Venice of Florida.
According to incident reports, the State Attorney’s Office did not find sufficient probable cause to file charges.
The woman, who has involved Marsy’s Law to protect her identity, is now suing the diocese over the incident.
Alleged kissing
The same attorney in the April 2018 incident — Adam D. Horowitz of Fort Lauderdale — has filed another case on behalf of a victim referred to as “J.H.” whom Nicholas McLoughlin allegedly kissed on the lips after pulling her head toward his with his hand.
That incident was alleged to have happened after a Saturday mass in September 2017. The alleged victim accompanied a friend who wished to ask for a blessing on upcoming religious activity.
The lawsuit alleges that officials with the Diocese of Venice of Florida were negligent, alleging they “knew, or in the exercise of reasonable care, should have known” [McLoughlin] was “unfit, dangerous, and/or a threat to the health, safety and welfare of worshippers (sic) such as J.H.”
Hearings are still pending.